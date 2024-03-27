Northern Irish rural businesses honoured at Countryside Alliance Awards

The Countryside Alliance Awards – now in their 17th year – recognise rural businesses across five categories, including ‘best local food’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best pub’, ‘best rural enterprise’, and ‘best village shop/post office’. These businesses go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services.

Thousands of nominations from around the country were whittled down via a public vote, with the final few being honoured at the Northern Irish finalists’ awards dinner and ceremony on Monday 25 March at The Titanic Expedition in Belfast.

The awards were presented by former TV news anchor Lynda Bryans and attended by a number of MLAs and local councillors.

The winner of each category will go on to represent Northern Ireland in the national champions reception at the House of Lords in June, competing against other finalists from Wales, Scotland, and England.

The winners of the 2024 Countryside Alliance Ireland Awards were as follows:

Local food: Horner’s Farm Shop, Co Down

Rural enterprise: Colemans Garden Centre, Co Antrim

Village shop and post office: Canning’s Spar, Co Londonderry

Butcher: Nesbitt Quality Meats, Co Antrim

Pub: Head O’The Road, Co Armagh

The following businesses received highly commended awards:

Local food: Broughgammon Farm, Co Antrim

Rural enterprise: Craig View Luxury Glamping, Co Tyrone

Village shop and post office: Rathlin Village Shop, Co Antrim

Butcher: Muldrews Butchers, Co Armagh

Pub: The Highway Inn Bar and Kitchen, Lisburn

Gary McCartney, director of the Countryside Alliance Ireland, said: “Running a business in a rural community isn’t easy, particularly in recent times.

“The evening was all about celebrating the valued role these rural enterprises have in their communities.

“Their continuing promotion and defence of Northern Irish produce, skills and rural life deserves all the credit it gets.

“We at Countryside Alliance Ireland are proud to be honouring a group of people who are passionate about their countryside and passionate about providing quality goods, services and employment to rural communities and beyond.”

1 . Councillor Ashleen Schenning, Causeway and Glens Borough Council, Joanne White and Maxine Tosh (Canning’s), Deputy Mayor, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop, Eoin Canning, and Councillor Brenda Chivers from the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ashleen Schenning, Causeway and Glens Borough Council, Joanne White and Maxine Tosh (Canning’s), Deputy Mayor, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop, Eoin Canning, and Councillor Brenda Chivers from the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Craig View Luxury Glamping, Dungannon. Stephen and Lisa Mullin Craig View Luxury Glamping, Dungannon. Stephen and Lisa Mullin Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Coleman’s Garden Centre, Templepatrick, Co Antrim. Included are Richard Fay, Sharon McClurkin, Paul Glass and Garth Edward Coleman’s Garden Centre, Templepatrick, Co Antrim. Included are Richard Fay, Sharon McClurkin, Paul Glass and Garth Edward Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Rathlin Coop Shop, Rathlin Island. Left to right, Aoife Mallon and Ksenia Zywczuk Rathlin Coop Shop, Rathlin Island. Left to right, Aoife Mallon and Ksenia Zywczuk Photo: Submitted Photo Sales