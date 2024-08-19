With four rings working simultaneously it was a very busy day; initially the weather was kind however, in true NI fashion this was not to last and the wet, breezy weather was upon competitors for the later part of the show. It was lovely to see many familiar faces taking full advantage of the opportunity to compete on grass over a technical and challenging working hunter course designed by Adam Stevenson.

Putting on a show of this calibre has its challenges, though with the fantastic sponsorship of £250 for the Supreme Champion and £100 of the Reserve Supreme Champion kindly sponsored by Dan’s Bistro, Portglenone and all other Championships being sponsored by The Lodge Hotel Coleraine the Club were delighted to be able to offer such fantastic prizes.

Richard Wilson who ‘spear-headed’ the whole event from its inception throughout (the club have actually called it Richard’s Show); Richard worked tirelessly sourcing sponsors to ‘come on board’ helping to make the show one not to be missed. A massive thank you to the following for their generosity:

Canine Comforts

Ritchie’s Equestrian & Country Store, Rasharkin

Emily Gallagher

Caroline Gaston – Earthtec Ltd

Naked Beauty by Aine McPeake, Portglenone

Old Stone Veterinary Clinic

McFalls Butchers, Portglenone

Liam McKee - Drenagh House

Michael Dunlop

Louise Dunlop

Steele’s Farm Supplies, Ballymoney

Doagh Equestrian Store, Ballyclare

Brian Wall, Farrier Services

Montgomery Nurseries & Garden Centre Maghera

Flower Bee Florist, Coleraine

Millbrae Cottage Nursery, Ballymoney

To the Judges; Richard Iggulden, Victoria Teuton, Victoria Clarke-Mullen and Sarah Brashaw – the club are indebted to you all for your professionalism, expertise and encouraging feedback to the competitors – thank you!

As the day drew to a close the Supreme Championship was won by Jamie Smyth on Highview Automatic, bred by Shirley Hurst and the Reserve Supreme Champion went to Harry Campbell on Teddy.

No show is possible without its helpers, you not only ensured the day ran smoothly but you also added to the relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Photographer for the day was Caitlin Munnis Photography, please contact Caitlin directly for enquiries and orders. Thank you to everyone for their kind feedback and support; the Northern Lights have added this show to their annual calendar of events and plans are already underway for 2025.

The club will be donating to Air Ambulance NI and thank those that contributed to this worthy cause.

Dates for your diary: Sunday 1st September End of Summer Show @ RDA Coleraine.

Check out the Facebook @ Northern Lights NI Riding Club or Instagram @ Northernlightsniridingclub1 and keep up-to-date with events.

