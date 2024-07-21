Show jumping training shows have been a great opportunity for getting novice riders and young horses out, building their confidence as each week passes.

In February, the Northern Lights held a Showing Clinic presented by Richard Wilson with Gemma Baird demonstrating her business Equimassage NW.

Gemma travelled all the way from Sligo. The plan was to feed into a series of Winter Woolies Showing Shows and

photographed is Harry Campbell with his pony Classiebawn Headlass; Lisa Mitchell-Talbot photographed at the Easter Showing Show and some of the Ridden Connemaras.

Hopefully all showing preparation will pay off as competitors progress through the showing season and are able to provide an opportunity to compete on grass in a Pre-Dublin Working Hunter and ridden Showing Show at Dirraw Farm Equestrian in Ballymoney on Sunday, 4th August.

Judges are:

Horse Showing Conformation - Richard Iggulden/Victoria Clarke-Mullen - Ride Judge.

Pony Showing Sarah Brashaw. Working Hunter Conformation - Victoria Teuton/Ben Cousins – Ride Judge.

The club are delighted to announce sponsorship from Dan’s Bistro, Portglenone giving £250 for the Supreme Champion and £100 for the Reserve Champion; the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine have very generously sponsored all other Championships. The Northern Lights look forward to making a donation to NI Air Ambulance.

Thank you to all the helpers, you not only ensure the events run smoothly but you also add to the relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

Dates for your diary:

Thursday, 1st August Show Jumping Training starts 6pm with xPoles and progresses up to 1.10Mtr at Riding for Disabled Causeway Coast & Glens.

Sunday, 4th August Pre-Dublin Working Hunter & Ridden Showing Show at Dirraw Farm, Ballymoney – Course Builder, Alan Stevenson. Entries are now open.

Sunday, 11th August at Eglinton is the annual Inter-Club Show Jumping Challenge which is open to members of any Riding Club or Pony Club (North/South Ireland) – Entries are now open.

Sunday, 1st September End of Season Show being held at Riding for Disabled Causeway Coast & Glens.

Check out the Facebook @Northern Lights NI Riding Club or Instagram @Northernlightsniridingclub1 and keep up-to-date with events.

2 . Harry Campbell and Classiebawn Headlass Young Handlers2.jpg Harry Campbell and Classiebawn Headlass in the Young Handlers Photo: freelance Photo Sales