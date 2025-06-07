Northie wins Balmoral long wool interbreed

North Country Cheviot breeders from across the province came together to put on one of the best displays of North country Cheviots at Balmoral in recent times.

Once again the RUAS Balmoral show set the scene, with glorious weather and crowds in abundance, to observe NI NCC breeders step out in style to showcase their top livestock.

Judge for the day was Mr Alan Simpson of Caithness in the north of Scotland, who owns the highly acclaimed and successful Cairnside flock.

Alan who is no stranger to identifying quality livestock, has sold many high priced rams over the years, and features regularly with his females at the Caithness sales.

First prize group of three from Allister McNeill Kilvaddy flock. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

As crowds gathered to witness the North country Cheviot judging, it was the aged ram class to start off proceedings.

James Murnion of Castleview flock who is no stranger to the show ring, took the win ahead of up and coming breeder Matthew McLaughlin taking second place and long time established breeders Sinclair and Alastair Armstrong of Leam flock taking third spot.

Up next was the shearing ram class, where Sinclair and Alastair Armstrong took the honours ahead of Allister McNeill of Kilvaddy flock in second place and AJ and NAJ Robinson of Benrafton flock in third.

Following along was the ram lamb class, where the McNeill family of Kilvaddy flock who are never far away from the spotlight, received the red ribbon, with AJ and NAJ Robinson of Benrafton taking second place and third place went to James Murnion of Castleview flock.

First prize ewe lamb from Allister McNeill of Kilvaddy flock. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

Then it was the turn of the female classes to hit the show lawn, first into the ring was the aged ewe class, where AJ and NAJ Robinson of Benrafton took the top spot, second place was Alister McNeill of Kilvaddy flock and 3rd place was well known established breeder Gareth Henderson of sandelford flock.

Next up the crowds got a glimpse of AJ and NAJ Robinson of Benraftons shearling ewe.

Taking the victory, ahead of another up and coming breeder Michael woods of Drumreagh flock, third spot was given to Gareth Henderson of Sandelford flock.

Triumph in the ewe lamb class went to Alister McNeill of Kilvaddy Flock, in front of AJ and NAJ Robinson Benrafton flock in second place, and Matthew McLaughlin of Derrygally flock in third position.

First prize sucked ewe from AJ and NAJ Robinson Benrafton flock. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

After considerable reflection, Alan chose his supreme champion, from the Benrafton pen of AJ and NAJ Robinson, tapping out their first prize shearling ewe as his champion. Then deciding on James Murnion of Castleview flocks exceptional aged ram as his reserve champion.

The final class of the day was the groups, where only two prizes were up for grabs, taking this one was again Alister McNeill of Kilvaddy flock, lifting his third red ribbon of the day, with AJ and NAJ Robinson of Benrafton taking second place.

Alan commented on the quality and presentation of the North Country Cheviots of Northern Ireland, being of an extremely high standard, were the tops would be a match for anything in the UK.

After the dust had settled, the following day was time for the interbreeds, where the judge was Chrissy Davies, who owns a highly successful pedigree enterprise. During the judging, Benraftons North country Gimmer certainly made her presence felt, taking the long wool interbreed, Chrissy commented that she was just the sort of NCC he would look for, correct, well balanced, full of flash and attitude.

First prize shearling ram, from Sinclair and Alastair Armstrong Leam flock. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

The North country Cheviot is proving time and time again that it is a main contender in the interbreed classes, with three out of the last four years a NCC has taken some of the top honours, popularity continues to grow which was evident with the new breeders entering to display their stock.

North country Cheviot sale is Friday 29 August at Beatties Livestock Centre.