Northies are thriving

They purchased their first North Country Cheviot Rams at one of the first sales of Northies in Ireland to run with their ewes.

They were impressed by how quickly the lambs were up and feeding which enabled them to survive in the cold and frosty spring mornings. The lambs went on to thrive and grow well allowing them to be fattened directly off the hill.

A small number of good quality Cheviot ewes were purchased at the next pedigree sale to see how the pure Cheviot would cope with the conditions. John was impressed with the character of the Northie ewe and her mothering ability encouraged him to register the Ross Flock with the North Country Cheviot Sheep Society in 1989. The objective was to maintain a small but elite flock and this was quickly recognised when Ross was judged to be the top flock in Ireland in 1992.

In the early 2000’s John took advantage of the “Northern Ireland Scrapie Plan” and quickly brought the status of the flock to 100% scrapie group 1 (ARR/ARR). This status has been maintained by only purchasing group one rams allowing export certificates to be easily obtained.

John continually monitors and strives to maintain the important attributes of this excellent breed. Prolificacy is maintained by selection of replacement ewe lambs which are twins or triplets and the Ross flock typically scans well over 180% across the complete flock. As a part time farmer, ease of lambing, lamb vigour, milk quality and quantity together with the mothering instinct of the ewe are very important attributes of the breed.

Stock Rams are selected with good mouths to ensure longevity of the females produced, tight coats are considered essential to maintain the ability to withstand the wet winter months.

The Ross flock sells a limited number of females each year which are ideal as foundation stock or for crossing. Top quality rams are sold primarily to flocks of North Country and Wicklow Cheviot ewes to produce replacements for crossing to produce the popular Suffolk Cheviot, the Scottish Half Bred or the very popular Cheviot Mule. It is widely recognised that these crossbred ewes produce top quality lambs which meet the requirements of the global food industry.

The pure North Country Cheviot ram lambs which are not sold for breeding or retained as shearlings are all easily finished and produce carcases with good conformation without becoming over fat even at heavier weights.

The Ross Flock set a new record price of 1800gns for a North Country Cheviot Shearling ram at the third annual show and sale of “The North Country Cheviot NI Club” at Beattie’s Livestock Centre last August. The Ross flock also got the highest price for a ewe lamb at the same sale. Similarly Bred Shearling rams, gimmers and ewe lambs have been entered for this year’s sale to be held at the same venue on Friday the second of September.

There will be an opportunity for all to purchase pedigree North Country Cheviots (Park and Hill Type) and other first crosses including a large entry of Cheviot mules at the 4th Annual Show and Sale at Beattie’s Livestock Centre on Friday 2nd September at 6.00 PM. With a total entry of some 400 sheep this really is a sale not to be missed.