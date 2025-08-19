Northumberland estate of significant scale with sporting and environmental appeal goes on the market for £8 million

Emblehope, a substantial and secluded private upland estate stretching over 7,545 acres and surrounded by the famous Kielder Forest in Northumberland, has come to market for offers over £8,000,000.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale of the historic Emblehope and Burngrange Estate – known a Emblehope - offers residential, agricultural, environmental, sporting and investment opportunities, significant grant income along with three established main enterprises: farming, sporting/gundog trialling and commercial woodland.

Emblehope has two houses and a purpose-built event lodge and approximately 7,545 acres of land. This includes 41 acres of in-bye land, 7,094 acres of upland grazing, 383 acres of woodland and 7 acres of buildings and miscellaneous areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Coleman, Head of Estates & Farm Agency at GSC Grays, said: “Emblehope offers a rare chance to acquire an historic upland estate of remarkable scale, set amidst the wild and rugged landscape of Northumberland’s border countryside. This unique estate has exceptional ecological significance with potential for nature enhancement, peatland restoration and habitat recovery with current residential, low-impact agricultural, woodland and environmental stewardship uses.”

Emblehope FH and Steading

A variety of ecosystems in the estate’s peatland and rock habitats highlight the environmental importance of the land for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) and Voluntary Carbon Markets. It also lies in Northumberland’s International Dark Sky Park, creating scope to explore other possible income streams such as wild camping or stargazing tourism.

The heart of the estate is Emblehope Farm, with an attractive four-bedroom farmhouse that has far reaching views over the North Tyne Valley and a good range of farm buildings. A mile away lies the recently refurbished Burngrange Cottage, a three-bedroom property. The farm steading includes a range of both modern and traditional agricultural buildings for livestock and storage, as well as excellent kennelling, reflecting the estate’s current use.

Set between Emblehope Farmhouse and Burngrange Cottage is The Alan Rountree Lodge, a fully serviced meeting place for sporting/gundog events. These buildings are surrounded by moorland interspersed with blocks of mixed-age coniferous woodland which forms part of the Kielderhead and Emblehope Moor Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emblehope originally formed part of the Kielder Estate which until 1932 consisted of approximately 54,000 acres. Most of the 47,000 acres of land was sold to the Forestry Commission, including Kielder Castle and was planted with trees to form one of the largest man-made forests in Europe. The estate was excluded from the sale to the Forestry Commission and has been farmed/managed in-hand ever since.

Alan Rountree Lodge and Burngrange

In addition to the sporting potential on offer at Emblehope there is first class salmon and sea trout fishing on the nearby North Tyne and shooting and stalking in the Tyne Valley and on the moors above, as well as the excellent sporting and recreational opportunities in The Scottish Borders. Historically the Kielder Estate was noted for its sporting excellence, recognised as the foremost black grouse country in Britain.

Emblehope is accessed via a well-maintained private road through Kielder Forest and lies just 12 miles from Bellingham and 35 miles from Hexham, which offers a wide range of amenities and excellent transport connections.

The Emblehope Estate is being offered for sale with a guide price of offers over £8,000,000 through GSC Grays. For further information, please contact 01748 829203.

Alan Rountree Lodge

Berrymoor Edge

Burngrange Cottage