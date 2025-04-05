Not taking first-cut silage earlier could be risking milk yield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

According to Ken Stroud, Ecosyl technical business manager at Volac, dairy farmers with Autumn or all-year calving herds who take first-cut grass silage during April or very early May, rather than at the traditional timing of 10 May onwards, can end up with better silage quality.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve seen this in previous seasons and it’s potentially down to two reasons,” he said.

“Firstly, with the generally mild winters we get nowadays, grass growth is almost continuous. So by mid-May, swards can contain a lot of overwintered, dead or dying grass in the base. This material is likely to interfere with how well the silage ferments and can therefore affect milk production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The second reason is a delay in cutting due to contractor availability or poor weather, grass can rapidly go to head at this time of year.

Recent seasons indicate that dairy farmers who take first-cut grass silage during April or early May, rather than at the traditional timing of 10 May onwards, can end up with better overall silage quality, says Ken Stroud. (Pic: Freelance)

“When this happens, grass becomes more stemmy and fibrous, and therefo less digestible, and its metabolisable energy (ME) might fall from 11.5 to 10.5, which could lose 5-6 litres of milk/cow/day. Added to this, stemmy grass is more difficult to consolidate, which can add to fermentation problems and lead to silage heating in the clamp.”

By seizing available weather windows to take a slightly earlier first-cut, Ken says it can reduce the chance of these problems occurring, as well as removing the poorer quality, old and overwintered grass, and stimulating fresher sward growth for the next cut. “An early first-cut could be especially beneficial if you haven’t grazed off old grass with sheep over winter,” he adds, “or have an excess of overwintered growth.

“Earlier first-cuts might produce lower yields in some cases, but it paves the way for a better second cut, and farmers who follow this approach could have two cuts ‘banked’ by June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re able to maintain this momentum of taking each cut before grass turns stemmy, you stand to harvest grass that’s higher in digestibility, and therefore ME, for the rest of the season. Younger grass also tends to be higher in protein, and because each cut will be lighter than if leaving grass to bulk up, it should wilt faster. This means less chance of being caught out with mown grass lying in the field if it rains.

Taking an earlier first cut of silage removes old, overwintered grass and stimulates fresher sward growth for the next cut, says Ken Stroud. (Pic: Freelance)

“Cutting earlier might mean you increase from taking three cuts to four or five cuts over the year. But we’ve seen from our on-farm research that cutting more often yielded more grass over the season, and the value of the extra yield and quality outweighed the extra contractor costs. If the quality of one cut does become affected by the weather, it will also represent a smaller proportion of the total amount of silage made. And by using different cutting dates to other farms in the area, it can improve contractor availability.”

Timely cutting remains particularly important during summer months, says Ken, because in hot conditions grass goes to head and becomes stemmy even sooner. But as well as using more timely cutting to produce better silage, it is important not to overlook the silage quality benefits of using a proven additive, he adds.

“Ecosyl additive is proven to boost the speed of fermentation and to preserve more dry matter and better silage ME,” he says. “Feeding cows a range of silages preserved with Ecosyl in independent trials also boosted average milk yield by an extra 1.2 litres/cow/day.”