John Foster's Springhill Flock is set to be dispersed on Friday, September 15, at 7pm, and will be staged at Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh.

The sale is prompted by a change in farming policy following an unfortunate accident in 2022.

John extends a warm welcome to his dispersal sale, which incorporates a lifetime of dedicated breeding, resulting in the multi-award winning flock being widely recognised for its performance and consistency.

Annaghdown Edoardo features as sire of many of the lots within the Springhill Dispersal. (Pic: Catherine MacGregor)

The sale will include stock ewes, flush ewes, gimmers and ewe lambs.

The beauty of a dispersal sale is that you have the unique opportunity to snap up the very best females within this high performing flock, and ones that would not be offered for sale.

Many of the females are sired by the acclaimed Annaghdown Edoardo, who was Reserve Champion at Blessington in 2021 when he was added to the Springhill flock as new stock ram.

The Fosters have been beyond delighted with his progeny, and feel that their dispersal offers buyers something special in terms of a mix of new bloodlines teamed up with proven females.

John Foster is to disperse his noted Springhill Texel Flock on Friday evening 15th September at Beatties Pedigree Centre. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)

Other successful stock sires include Haddoo Fortune, Kilduff Ethan and Ballynoe House Action Man.

The Springhill flock represents 40 years of successful breeding, with a small amount of ET work carried out on top ewes in recent years.

Many of the lots set to go under the hammer are ET born progeny, with a good run of ewe lambs featuring.

There are approximately 90 lots catalogued for the Springhill dispersal, and this also includes a handful of Milford, Suftex and Chartex lambs.

The Springhill Charollais flock has also consigned 10 pedigree ewe lambs.

All stock is eligible for export, with the flock having scrapied monitored status.

For pre-sale enquiries or to view in advance contact John Foster on 07711 101461.

The sale will be held atBeatties, 109 GlenparkRoad, Omagh, and also on Marteye.