Noticeably firmer trade for sheep at Markethill Mart, quality heavy lambs selling to £158

An entry of 1300 sheep in Markethill on Monday 16th December 2024 sold in a noticeably firmer trade.

Good quality heavy lambs sold steadily from 620-658p/k for 24k at £158 from a Whitecross farmer, followed by 650p/k for 24k at 3156 from a Tynan farmer.

Several pens of heavy lambs sold from £160 - £164 each.

Good quality midweights sold from 630-681p/k for 20.2k at £137.50 from a Banbridge farmer, followed by 670p/k for 20k at £134 from a Crossmaglen farmer.

A Moira producer received 658p/k for 23.1k at £152.

Store lambs maintained an exceptionally strong demand with a top price of 752p/k for 25 lambs 14.1k at £106 from a Caledon producer, followed by 714k at £130 from a Newry producer.

All good quality stores sold from 650-705p/k.

The 140 cull ewes sold to a top of £256 with others at £238, £234 and £208.

Main demand from £140- £200 each.

Heavy lambs

Whitecross producer 24k £158 658p/k: Tynan producer 24k £156 650p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 24k £154 642p/k: Markethill producer 24k £153 637p/k: Tynan producer 24.7k £156 632p/k: Donacloney producer 24.3k £153 630p/k: Whitecross producer 24.5k £154 629p/k and Tandragee producer 25.3k £159 629p/k.

Midweight lambs

Ballynahinch producer 20.2k £137.50 681p/k: Crossmaglen producer 20k £134 670p/k: Mullaghbawn producer 20.8k £138 664p/k: Ballynahinch producer 21k £139 662p/k: Moira producer 23.1k £152 658p/k: Loughgilly producer 20.6k £135.50 658p/k: Rostrevor producer 22k £143.50 652p/k: Keady producer 23.7k £154 650p/k and Keady producer 20.4k £132.50 650p/k.

Store lambs

Caledon producer 14.1k £106 752p/k: Mullabawn producer 14k £100 714p/k: Newry producer 18.2k £130 714p/k: Markethill producer 14.4k £101.50 705p/k: Loughgilly producer 15.7k £110 701p/k: Benburb producer 16.7k £117 701p/k: Forkhill producer 19.7k £138 701p/k: Newry producer 14k £98 700p/k and Benburb producer 17.5k £122.50 700p/k.

The mart is closed from Monday 23rd to Saturday 28th December inclusive.

Sheep sales resume Monday 30th December with the cattle sale as normal on Tuesday 31st December.