Noticeably stronger trade for fat hoggets at Markethill Mart
Cull ewe trade remained very firm.
Good quality heavy hoggets sold steadily from 640 -700p/k for 24k at £168 for a Tandragee farmer, followed by 672p/k for 24.5k at £164.50 from a Mullaghbawn producer.
Good quality midweights sold to 754p/k for 22.8k at £172 for a Richhill farmer, followed by 718p/k for 22k at £158 from a Bessbrook producer.
All good quality midweights sold from 650-696p/k.
The 330 cull ewes sold to £294, £288 and £255 per head.
All fleshed ewes sold from £180 to £240 each.
Plainer ewes from £160 to £190 and the poorest types from £80 to £130 each.
A large entry of ewes and lambs sold in the best trade this season.
Doubles sold to a top of £500 for a Keady producer.
The same farmer received £490 and £465 for doubles and a Newry farmer received £400 for doubles.
A Loughgall farmer sold doubles at £450, £400 and £395.
Main demand from £350 to £390 each
Singles sold up to £365 with others from £240 to £360 each.
Heavy hoggets
Tandragee producer 24k £168 700p/k: Mullaghbawn producer 24.5k £164.50 672p/k: Portadown producer 24.9k £167 671p/k: Tandragee producer 24k £159 663p/k: Markethill producer 24.2k £160 661p/k: Bessbrook producer 25k £165 660p/k: Portadown producer 24.4k £161 660p/k: Richhill producer 24.7k £162 656p/k and Newry producer 24.3k £159 654p/k.
Midweight hoggets
Richhill producer 22.8k £172 754p/k: Bessbrook producer 22k £158 718p/k: Gilford producer 23k £160 696p/k: Glenanne producer 22.6k £156.50 693p/k: 23.2k £160 690p/k: Newry producer 20.8k £142.50 685p/k: Gilford producer 20k £137 685p/k: Armagh producer 23k £156 678p/k: Loughbrickland producer 20.5k £139 678p/k and Banbridge producer 23.6k £160 678p/k.
