Novice Sheepdog Trial raises £1,500 for Friends of Larne Adult Centre
A Novice Sheepdog Trial held in Larne on Saturday 14 October was a huge success, raising £1,550 for Friends of Larne Adult Centre.
The event took place on the Ballytober Road and attracted an entry from all over Northern Ireland and further afield.
The results were as follows:
1st Martin Agnew with Red;
2nd Robin McNinch with Jess;
3rd Iain McMullan with Prince.
Best outrun, lift and fetch:
Bert Davison with Nell
Best female young handler:
Julia McHugh with Fly
Best male young handler:
Luke Johnston (10 years old) with Pip
Special thanks to SPAR Craigyhill for supplying the cups and trophies, Robert and Leanne Workman for the use of the field and supply of the sheep, Damian McNeill (judge), Kyle McCall (auctioneer), North of Ireland Sheepdog Society and everyone who participated, donated prizes or helped in any way.