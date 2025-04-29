Now We're Talking Farming with Caitriona Crawford, FCN NI National Manager
National Manager of the Farming Community Network in Northern Ireland, Caitriona Crawford, is the second guest on the Now We’re Talking Farming podcast.
Caitriona discusses the charity’s partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support which is helping to improve the support available to those living with cancer in farming communities and rural areas.