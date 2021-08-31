NSA begins countdown to COP26

NSA, a charitable association that acts as a voice for UK sheep farmers, firmly believes that the nation’s predominantly extensive, grass-based system of sheep farming is in contrast to global intensive meat production recently attracting attention as a cause of climate change. The association is now looking forward to sharing information with farmers, policy makers, and other interested parties on how it believes UK agriculture can work with future farming support schemes to further reduce our carbon footprint and enhance nature for the benefit of all.

Kicking off this activity as the countdown to COP26 begins, NSA is looking forward to welcoming attendees to tomorrow’s NSA Breakfast Club webinar series with a morning session titled “Is shabby the new chic? An exploration of nature recovery on sheep farms”.

As part of the UK Government’s 25-Year Environment Plan, the Nature Recovery Network is a major commitment, intended to improve, expand and connect habitats to address wildlife decline and provide wider environmental benefits. The webinar will consider this and discuss how an optimum balance between delivering for nature and producing quality lamb can be achieved in a cost-effective way.

Joining NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker to discuss the topic will be sheep farmers already embracing nature recovery on farm, John Pawsey from Shimpling park farm, Suffolk and Hywel Morgan from upland farm Esgairllaethdy in the Brecon Beacons. Davy McCracken Head of Scotland’s Rural University’s (SRUC) Integrated Land Management Department will also join the webinar.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker commented: “With Future Farming Schemes still in early stages of development and piloting, and the approaching COP26, now couldn’t present a more important time to discuss how farmers can play a part in nature and wildlife development. We look forward to welcoming sheep farmers and any interested parties to this webinar for what we are sure will be an extremely interesting session.”

NSA’s Breakfast Club webinars take place on the first Wednesday of each month from 8.30am until approximately 9.30am and are free to attend for all interested parties who can register to join the session via the NSA website. “Is shabby the new chic? An exploration of nature recovery on sheep farms” takes place tomorrow, Wednesday 1st September.