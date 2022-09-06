Number of items reported stolen in Co Tyrone burglary

A number of items are reported to have been stolen, including:

* Black Acer laptop

* Black Lenovo laptop

* Black iPhone SX

* White iPhone

* Black Samsung phone

* Navy Samsung Galaxy S

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this matter, or who may have relevant footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1684 04/09/22.

Officers are also keen that anyone who is offered items for sale which are similar to those reported stolen contact them.