​NW Derry group focus

Well done to outgoing chair, Mr Robert Carmichael, on a fantastic two years. Robert welcomed incoming chair, Mr David Devine, and wished him all the best. David will be ably assisted by vice-chair Mr Jonathan Blair.

The group welcomed as guest speaker Irish Farmers Journal Northern Correspondent Peter McCann who gave a very comprehensive presentation on the issues facing the farming industry.

They took the opportunity at the AGM to celebrate the recent success of the group members in the silage competition and were delighted to present the new Bale Silage Section Cup, which was generously sponsored by local business Allen Connell Machinery. Allen has always been a great supporter of the local group and a special thanks must be given for his continued support. The competition results were as follows: Big Bale 1st David Hylands, 2nd Andrew Blair, 3rd James McClelland; Dairy 1st John McCollum, 2nd William Purcell, 3rd Chris Connell; Beef/Sheep 1st David Stewart, 2nd Ivan & Ian Loughery, 3rd Gordon Crockett; Alternative Forage 1st David Allen, 2nd Purcell Farms, 3rd Chris Connell; Newcomer 1st Chris Connell. Well done to David Hylands who also went on to be placed 3rd in NI.

Allen Connell of Allen Connell Machinery sponsor of new Bale Silage cup presenting cup to group winner David Hylands and being congratulated by Group Chairman Robert Carmichael. (Pic: UFU)

The outgoing chairman commended all the winners. He then outlined some of the activities that took place over the last two years including the successful trips to Ulster rugby and to Malone and JFC in Mayo.