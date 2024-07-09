Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd and Economy Minister Conor Murphy at Foyle Port with the port's Chair Ryan McCready and Chief Executive Brian McGrath.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd and Economy Minister Conor Murphy have visited Foyle Port.

The Ministers met the new Foyle Port Chair as well as members of the Executive Team who run the port.

They had the opportunity to hear about Foyle Port’s plans to deliver long-term economic development and marine tourism in the region.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “This was my first opportunity to visit Foyle Port and to hear about the role it plays supporting the infrastructure and economy of the region.

"Foyle Port is a key economic driver for this region having attracted significant inward investment. The port plays a crucial role within our infrastructure and economy and facilitates the import of essential cargo to support a range of business sectors across the north-west.

"The visit was also an opportunity to learn more about the port’s future plans as well as hearing about further opportunities for collaboration and support for this unique cross-border asset and vital marine and global gateway.”

Economy Minister Conor Murphy said: “The team at Foyle Port are to be commended on their ambitious and exciting plans. The location has great potential to drive forward our all island economy.

"It provides a physical link between the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route which presents great potential to build upon the ongoing work to develop stronger alignment and for visitors to access destinations right across the North.

"I was also very interested to hear more on the port’s plans in assisting in our transition towards a net zero economy. Offshore renewable energy will have a key role to play in achieving net zero. I want to build on our previous success in renewables development and ensure that potential investors see the North as open for business.”

Ryan McCready, Chair, Foyle Port, on welcoming the Ministers to the port, said: “This is a welcome and timely visit by the Ministers to see for themselves the port’s unique location as a cross-border asset and marine gateway serving the north west region of the island of Ireland.

"Our proximity to sources of power, transport links, data connectivity and land capacity is shaping and accelerating the long-term development of the port as a utility and trading platform.

"Our strategic priority to decarbonise the operations of the port is presenting significant opportunities within the digital economy, providing further support to the ever-growing offshore renewables sector and the enhancement of the cruise tourism facility at Greencastle in County Donegal.

"Foyle Port has huge potential as an economic driver for the north west region and now is the prime opportunity for the Ministers to work with us to invest in the port’s infrastructure and our ambitious programme of development to help deliver good jobs and greater regional balance, whilst supporting the green economy and boosting productivity at the same time.”

Foyle port is a Trust Port for which the Department for Infrastructure exercises a stewardship role to ensure the port adheres to good practice and is accountable in the exercise of its duties.