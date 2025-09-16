OFC Scholars programme 2026 has been officially launched

The Oxford Farming Conference Scholars Programme 2026, in partnership with McDonald's, has officially been launched.

The deadline for applications is 3 October 2025.

The programme will involve a hybrid model with an opportunity for scholars to attend the live conference in January 2026 (7th - 9th January), a one-day in-person gathering in London on Friday 17th October 2025, as well as online bespoke sessions that will be made exclusively available to the scholars.

The OFC Scholars Programme aims to give young people the opportunity for peer-to-peer networking and to share views and ideas, while gaining access to key skills development training. OFC firmly believe that the exciting 2026 OFC scholars programme provides an excellent opportunity for scholars to experience the UK’s leading agricultural conference while gaining valuable skills to foster leaders of tomorrow.

New this year, the OFC Scholar Programme will no longer be open and unlimited for sponsors, organisations and groups to apply, as it was previously. It will be limited to 12 individuals, plus eight Breaking Barriers and 10 McDonald’s Progressive Young Farmers.

Any sponsor, organisation or group can apply for a scholar place for OFC26 using the online application form, which offers a range of training, in-person and online sessions, full ticket to the conference, accommodation and meals.

The application must name the proposed scholar and provide insight into who they are and how they will benefit from the opportunity.

The scholar places are fully funded by the applicant and will not be confirmed until payment has been received, if your nominated Scholar is selected.

If an application is not successful, the sponsor, organisation or group will be invited to purchase an OFC26 ticket using the traditional method (ticket office) and the individual will attend OFC as a delegate.

Links will be provided to accommodation that can also be booked by the sponsor, organisation or group on behalf of the individual, and an optional familiarisation session will be available, hosted by some of the OFC directors.

To find out more and apply, visit the website - https://www.ofc.org.uk/scholarship-programme

Apply for a Breaking Barriers Scholarship

For OFC 2026, the Breaking Barriers Scholarship, in partnership with McDonald's, will support eight individuals

As part of the OFC's commitment to encouraging and supporting diversity and inclusion OFC launched the landmark Breaking Barriers Scholarship six years ago.

These fully funded places offer a unique opportunity for people aged under 30 years old who have an interest in the food, farming, and agricultural sector, and have faced barriers to entry into the industry.

Individuals do not have to be working or studying in the sector currently, and OFC strongly invite applications from those who are BPOC (black and people of colour).

In addition to all the benefits offered in the OFC Scholars Programme (noted above), Breaking Barriers will receive monthly check-in sessions with OFC directors sharing ideas and experiences, two dedicated sessions, and a range of books to support their future journey.

Applications should be completed by the individual wishing to participate in the programme.

You can find out more including the criteria, on our website – https://www.ofc.org.uk/scholarship-programme.

Deadline for applications is 3 October 2025.