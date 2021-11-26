Offers around £1,295,000 for NI farm with 96.4 acres of prime land

Situated on the Ballycraigy Road South, the farm and land is available as a whole, or in lots.

It is an attractive holding with detached three-bed farm residence, a range of farm building and 96.4 acres of good quality land in a prime location.

The land is mostly arable, while the farm residence has two reception rooms, kitchen and bathroom.

The property is generally in a good state of repair and would benefit from some modernisation and updating.

Outside, the extensive farmyard has a range of cattle accommodation, modern general purpose shed and range of traditional farm steading, which may be suitable for a range of alternative uses.

The holding is very well located - just a short distance from Sandyknowes Roundabout with excellent arterial links and access to the M2 motorway.

The remains of an old wallstead may offer some future site potential, subject to the necessary permissions and consents being obtained.

A further portion of land sits adjacent to the limit of development for the hamlet of Ballycraigy.

The holding can be offered in one or more lots as follows:

Entire holding – offers around £1,295,000.

Lot one (house, yard and land on 52.1 acres at Ballycraigy Road South) – offers around £750,000.

Lot two (24.7 acres of land off Browns Road) – offers around £250,000.

Lot three (18 acres of land off Ballycraigy Road and Bellyvesey Road, adjoining development limit) - £270,000.

Lot four ( 1.6 acres comprising a single field and wallstead with some site potential off Gravehill Road) - £25,000.