Offers over £1,950,000 for ‘superb former dairy farm’ with 133 acres

The farm, with over 133 acres of land, sits in a well-established farming district in the village of Ballybogey, just five miles from Coleraine and eight miles from the popular seaside town of Portrush.

Bootown Farm includes a dwelling house, which is suitable for replacement dwelling, a farm yard with a range of outbuildings, including general purpose and slatted sheds, disused milking parlour and a Milbury Systems Round Slurry tank and approximately 133.38 acres of land.

It is accessed via a good tarmac shared laneway, just off the main Ballybogey Road. Selling agents, Bensons, state: “Seldom does a holding of this quality come on to the market.”

Key features

Dwelling house, which is in need of major renovation or replacement dwelling, comprising:

Entrance porch, entrance hall, lounge, bathroom, kitchen, utility room, three bedrooms, sitting room and two attic rooms with storage.

Extensive concrete yard with a range of farm buildings comprising:

Slatted cubicle house; 4 x 2 bay barn with sliding door and lean-to fuel store; machinery shed with sliding door, power and light; milking parlour in need of major refurbishment, with sliding door; cattle shed with feeding racks and troughs; disused byre/cattle house with loft storage; slatted cubicle house in four sections with cattle handling facilities, cattle crush and feeding pens; slatted cubicle house in four sections with milking parlour; general purpose store; lying-in shed with drinkers; 6 x 2 bay open barn; 3 x 2 bay lean-to; open slatted cattle shed with pens and double gates; open silo; slatted cow shed with drinkers and sliding door; stoned lying-in calve shed with paddock to side; Milbury Systems Ltd 2008 round ring slurry tank.

The lands are laid out in good sized fields, being of a good arable quality, with the exception of approximately 13 acres being rough grazing/woodland.

All of the fields are interconnected around the dwelling house and farm yard, are well fenced and accessed via a network of laneways.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only and can be arranged via the selling agent, Bensons, on Tel. 028 7034 3677 or email [email protected]

See this Saturday’s Farming Life for further details.

