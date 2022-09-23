Offers over £2,000,000 for this outstanding 273 acre livestock and arable farm

This outstanding livestock and arable farm, near Stranraer, Wigtownshire, offers breathtaking views over Loch Ryan.

On the market through leading property agents, Savills, it is available as a whole for offers over £2,000,000.

The farm is capable of growing a range of cereals, forage crops and potatoes. It includes a good sized family farmhouse with five bedrooms and two reception rooms.

Attached to the rear of the farmhouse is a three-bedroom dairy house, which is currently let out, and a range of traditional farm buildings used for garaging and storage.

There are modern buildings used for machinery storage and general workshop space. A biomass heating system is located in the outbuildings and heats both the farmhouse and dairy house.

A cattle shed and silage pits complete the steading.

The land is well fenced with the majority including electric wires, and all enclosures have field troughs.

The farmland is in excellent heart, receiving regular applications of fertiliser and slurry with lime applied as and when required for maximum grass growth.

The farm has consistently yielded over three tonnes to the acre of winter barley.

In recent years, a local potato growing cooperative has grown and harvested a summer crop of potatoes with the land then being planted in a winter cereal crop.

Springbank Farmhouse itself is accessed via a separate driveway which forks off the farm road and leads past the front of the house to a stone parking area and garaging at the side. It is a well-proportioned property offering ample family accommodation over two storeys.

On the ground floor, the house is accessed via a sun porch which leads to an internal hallway off which lies the rest of the accommodation.

A spacious dining kitchen at the front of the house has a large picture window which capitalises on the outstanding views over Stranraer and Loch Ryan - a stunning backdrop.

A small living room with an open fire is accessed from the kitchen, as are the ancillary rooms towards the rear of the house including a large office and utility room, shower room and porch.

The drawing room, also with the same outlook as the kitchen, completes the downstairs accommodation.

On the first floor the five bedrooms are accessed from the landing which benefits from a glazed panel above to provide natural light.

The three bedrooms to the front of the property enjoy the sea views.

Three of the five bedrooms benefit from built in storage and there is a spacious and modern family bathroom (recently replaced) with a stylish three piece suite and large walk in shower.

The farmhouse has UPVC double glazing while heating and hot water are provided by the 100kW biomass boiler.

For further details, contact Kay Paton, Dumfries Rural Agency, Savills, on +44 (0) 1387 263 066.

