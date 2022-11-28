The detached bungalow farmhouse, with 35 acres of agricultural land, is located on the Garvaghy Bridge Road, Garvaghy, Ballygawley. It is offered for sale through McLernon Estate Agents and Valuers, Omagh.

The land includes 21 acres of grazing and 14 acres of rough grazing with road frontage.

The holding is described as linear in layout and is sub-divided by the Garvaghy Bridge Road.

The single-storey dwelling is in need of some modernisation and may be purchased separately if so desired. Image: www.mclernonestateagents.com

Approximately five acres lie to the south of the Garvaghy Bridge Road, whilst the remainder rise gently in a northerly direction, with a stoned farm laneway along their western boundary.

The lands may have some commercial potential for gravel extraction (subject to planning approval).

You can find out more about this holding here, or contact McLernon Estate Agents and Valuers on Tel. 02882 242772.

