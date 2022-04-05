Offers over £3,200,000 for 290-acre farm ‘ready for new owners to put their stamp on it’

Pantmoch Farm, in west Wales, has been developed and improved by the current owners over the years and is now offered for sale through Savills.

The acreage of the main farm has been extended through acquiring nearby farmland at Gyfeile farm and Coedmor farm.

The owners have also invested in the milking parlour, dairy and cow accommodation to provide an impressive dairy set-up geared for ease of operation and a productive herd.

Daniel Rees, property agent, Savills, commented: “This farm has had a significant investment into the dairy system in recent years and is ready for new owners to take on and put their own stamp on the farm dairy business.”

The main farmhouse is an attractive traditional property that has been sympathetically modernised over the years and provides generous living accommodation for a family.

The farm benefits from an extensive range of modern open span outbuildings supporting the dairy operation and comprise: a dedicated milking parlour building housing a Dairymaster 30:60 milking parlour with Swiftflo bailing system, collecting yard with automatic gate, Dairy with 30,000 litre bulk tank, office area above; cubicle housing for c.400 cows; loose cattle housing; calf pens; feed, bedding and machinery stores; silage clamp; slurry lagoons; range of traditional stone barns currently used for storage with potential for conversion (subject to planning).

The holding at Pantmoch itself extends to about 158 acres and includes good quality pastureland for grazing and silage. Gyfeile Farm is located about 1.5 miles away and extends to about 54 acres.

It includes good quality pastureland for grazing and silage, areas of woodland and rough grazing. Coedmor Farm is located about two miles away.

This property comprises a traditional farmhouse, as well as a range of stone barns and two old Dutch barns. The holding at Coedmor itself extends to about 78 acres and includes good quality pastureland for grazing and silage.

