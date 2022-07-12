Offers over £3.92M for 601 acre classic family farm you would be ‘proud to own’

Pitgersie Farm, which lies just two miles inland from Scotland’s north east coast, and only 11 miles north of Aberdeen, is offered for sale as a whole or in up to three lots.

Offers over £3,920,000 are sought for the farm as a whole.

Pitgersie Farm enjoys a pleasant, but exceptionally accessible location.

It is now run as a mixed stock and arable enterprise following the closure of Muller’s north east processing plant in 2019.

The steading is extremely well equipped for housing and wintering cattle with the past and present livestock systems providing a valuable source of manure which has resulted in soils rich in organic matter.

In recent years cattle have been summered away from the farm so the full extent of the arable ground can be utilised.

The cropping rotation involves winter and spring barley, winter wheat and oil seed rape.

At the heart of the holding is a pretty traditional period farmhouse, stone built and with generous accommodation.

Other properties include a stockman’s cottage and an extensive range of modern farm buildings reflecting the property’s former farming systems.

A pair of semi-detached cottages and a house site with planning permission offering an opportunity for development.

The land comprises three distinct parts: the principal farming unit at Pitgersie (Lot 1 – 304 acres); a block of arable land 1.5 miles to the south at Cothill (Lot 2 – 258 acres); and a single outlying field one mile to the east towards Newburgh (Lot 3 – 39 acres).

Luke French, Savills, commented: “The structure of the sale (or lotting) offers a variety of ways to purchase a stake in Pitgersie, or of course a single buyer may wish to commit to this versatile and high quality farm as a whole.

“The farm is particularly well located and thereby putting it within reach of many progressive farmers in the north east.

“Pitgersie is a very attractive unit comprising good house, good buildings and good well drained land in good heart and is a classic family farming unit which one would be proud to own.

“There are also a number of development opportunities for those wishing to diversify.”

It is available as a whole or in up to three lots as follows:

Lot 1 – Pitgersie Farm

Farmhouse (three reception rooms and four bedrooms); three bedroom detached bungalow; two further cottages and consented house site; extensive range of modern farm buildings. About 304 acres in total.

Lot 2 – Land at Cothill

Accessible block of arable land. About 258 acres.

Lot 3 – Field at Foveran

Single arable field off A975 extending to about 39 acres.

For further information on the sale of Pitgersie Farm, visit www.savills.com or Tel. +44 (0) 131 247 3720.

