Offers over £400,000 for 21 acre farm with extensive outbuildings and building site for substantial two-storey dwelling

A 21 acre smallholding in County Tyrone is now on the market through Allens Estate Agents.

By Joanne Knox
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read

Located on the Tullagh Road, Gortnagross, Cookstown, it can be sold as a whole for offers over £400,000 or in two lots.

Lot one includes the farmlands which extend to 20.39 acres, with farmyard comprising of covered silo, lean to cubicle house, open silo, slotted feeding house, slotted cubicle house, hay shed and a fenced slurry lagoon.

The lands, which are laid out in several fields, are currently in grass and can be sold with or without BPS entitlements.

This 21 acre smallholding in County Tyrone is now on the market. Image: Allens Estate Agents
This 21 acre smallholding in County Tyrone is now on the market. Image: Allens Estate Agents
There is an internal hardcore lane for ease of access.

Lot two is the building site with outline planning approval for a two-storey dwelling.

The selling agent states: “The holding is located in a sought after area, a short distance from Cookstown and Orritor. Viewing is highly recommended as seldom does a holding of this size be offered for sale.”

You can view the listing in full here, or contact Allens Estate Agents on Tel. 02886 762233.

Located on the Tullagh Road, Gortnagross, Cookstown, it can sold as a whole for offers over £400,000 or in two lots. Image: Allens Estate Agents
Located on the Tullagh Road, Gortnagross, Cookstown, it can sold as a whole for offers over £400,000 or in two lots. Image: Allens Estate Agents
The 21 acre smallholding has extensive farm buildings and a building site for a substantial two-storey dwelling. Image: Allens Estate Agents
The 21 acre smallholding has extensive farm buildings and a building site for a substantial two-storey dwelling. Image: Allens Estate Agents
The farmyard includes a covered silo, lean to cubicle house, open silo, slotted feeding house, slotted cubicle house, hay shed and a fenced slurry lagoon. Image: Allens Estate Agents
The farmyard includes a covered silo, lean to cubicle house, open silo, slotted feeding house, slotted cubicle house, hay shed and a fenced slurry lagoon. Image: Allens Estate Agents
There is an extensive range of farm buildings. Image: Allens Estate Agents
There is an extensive range of farm buildings. Image: Allens Estate Agents
There is an internal hardcore lane for ease of access. Image: Allens Estate Agents
There is an internal hardcore lane for ease of access. Image: Allens Estate Agents
Located on the Tullagh Road, Gortnagross, Cookstown, it can sold as a whole for offers over £400,000 or in two lots. Image: Allens Estate Agents
Located on the Tullagh Road, Gortnagross, Cookstown, it can sold as a whole for offers over £400,000 or in two lots. Image: Allens Estate Agents
The lands, which are laid out in several fields, are currently in grass. Image: Allens Estate Agents
The lands, which are laid out in several fields, are currently in grass. Image: Allens Estate Agents