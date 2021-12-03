Offers over £4,520,000 sought for portfolio of farms extending to 882.54 acres

The John Strathdee and Sons portfolio of farms are located in the Grange, Keith, Aberdeenshire.

The former county of Banff is an area well-known for its productive soils.

At present, the land is farmed as one unit.

However, due to the location and distribution of the farmhouses and buildings, the land could be farmed as a number of stand-alone units.

The portfolio includes five farmhouses, conveniently located adjacent to the farm buildings, which consist of a range of portal frame and traditional build structures. The land extends to approximately 366.03 hectares (882.54 acres) and enjoys good access from the public road network. The current farming system is based on the fattening of cattle and growing of cereals, which are crimped and fed to the cattle.

In addition, some 1,400 ewe hoggs are over wintered. For sale as a whole or in six lots as follows:

Lot one: Shiel Farm comprising farmhouse, farm buildings and 100.41 hectares (248.11 acres).

Lot two: Land at Drumnagorroch, extending to 23.47 hectares (57.99 acres).

Lot three: Bankhead comprising farmhouse, extensive range of farm buildings and 115.46 hectares (285.29 acres).

Lot four: Weetyfoot Farmhouse and 0.35 hectares (0.86 acres).

Lot five: Nethermills Farmhouse, traditional buildings including a former mill and 6.27 hectares (15.49 acres).

Lot six: Haughs comprising farmhouse, farm buildings and 111.2 hectares (274.78 acres).

The John Strathdee and Sons Farms are a portfolio of productive, mixed use farms located in a fertile and scenic setting, straddling the Moray and Aberdeenshire regions.

The local town of Keith offers a good range of amenities, including a variety of shops, major supermarket, medical practice hospital and A&E, as well as primary and secondary schools.

The historic town is also host to the Keith Show, a popular agricultural event. Situated in the historic county of Banff, the area is well known for its mild climate, has a beautiful and varied countryside with a coastline rich agricultural land, prosperous fishing villages and wide, open beaches. For more information, or to view the online brochure, visit www.galbraithgroup.com