Offers over £575,000 are being sought for this Northern Ireland farm

It offers a rare opportunity to acquire a small holding of circa 13.32 acres.

Indeed, rarely does something with such privacy and convenience come to the market in this location of County Down.

The farm and agricultural land is situated just minutes from the A1 Dual Carriageway and affluent town of Banbridge.

‘Thorndale’, 86 Rathfriland Road, Banbridge, includes a charming wooded brook area with original stone building and a working water wheel.

All lands have recently been re-fenced, with new field gates installed and in great order.

This small holding will appeal to both equestrians and farmers as it comprises eight fields; a main shed with power, light and a sliding door; a hayshed with power and light; and a slatted house with power, light and water, as well as two block built stables which have recently been fitted.

There are also cattle holding facilities to the side of the slatted house, with a concrete hardstanding area.

To the front of the farm house, there is a large tarmac parking area with space for multiple vehicles.

Estate agent, Templeton Robinson, is “delighted” to offer the substantial small holding at Thorndale to the market.

They added: “We anticipate interest to be strong and early enquires are highly recommended.”

It comes with the added benefit of recently granted Full Planning Permission for a substantial renovation and extension to the current dwelling.

This contemporary renovation gives the opportunity for four or five bedrooms, in addition to three or four receptions.

At present, the residential property is a three-bedroom bungalow with oil fired central heating and double glazed windows.

There is also a sitting room, a living and dining room, kitchen, utility room and shower room.

Early enquiries are recommended and should be made to estate agent, Templeton Robinson, on Tel. 028 92 66 1700, or via the website www.templetonrobinson.com