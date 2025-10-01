Olivia’s Haven joins forces with Portstewart Coffee Morning to double fundraising for Action Cancer.

LIFESTYLE brand Olivia’s Haven and the long-running Portstewart Breast Cancer Coffee Morning have formed a new partnership to support Action Cancer.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collaboration forms part of its Breast Friends campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The collaboration will double fundraising efforts for Action Cancer, highlighting the importance of breast screening, promoting early detection, and celebrating the power of friendship and community in the fight against breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action Cancer is the only charity in the UK and Ireland to provide a free breast screening service for well-women aged 40–49 and over 70, outside of the NHS screening age range.

The charity screens 7,500 women every year. Each appointment is free to the woman but costs the charity £120 to deliver. Screening takes place at Action Cancer House in Belfast and on board the Big Bus mobile unit, supported by SuperValu and Centra. The service receives no government funding and relies on the generosity of the public and local businesses to continue.

Ann Brown and her dedicated family and friends have supported Action Cancer for an incredible 17 years.

The 18th Annual Breast Cancer Coffee Morning will take place on Saturday, October 18, from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Agherton Parish Centre, Portstewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests are encouraged to dress in pink and enjoy a morning of fundraising, friendship and community spirit.

Ann explained: “I first started fundraising for Action Cancer in 2006 because my sister was diagnosed with breast cancer. Back then it was in my house before moving to Portstewart Guide Hall to accommodate more people.

“The support from our community has been truly amazing and each year our coffee morning just gets bigger and better.

“This October we’ve moved to the Agherton Parish Centre so we can welcome even more people through the doors. Last year we raised £3,000, enough to fund 25 vital breast screenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Olivia’s Haven matching our fundraising this year, together we’re aiming to double our impact and provide 50 screenings for local women.”

Olivia Burns, owner of Olivia’s Haven, is originally from Coleraine and now lives in Belfast. The brand has its flagship store in Coleraine, a second store on the Belmont Road in Belfast, and is expanding its presence in the city with a new Ann Street store opening this month.

Olivia said: “To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I’ve created a bespoke pink Breast Friends Wax Halo melt, with notes of grapefruit, pink fizz, jasmine and musk.

“It will be available throughout October, priced at £8, and also included in our 3-for-£20 deal at the Wax Halo bar in store and online. Every purchase will directly fund Action Cancer’s life-saving breast screening service, making it a perfect gift for yourself or a loved one while supporting local women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Olivia’s Haven continues to grow, with our flagship in Coleraine, our Belfast store on the Belmont Road, and now a new Ann Street location opening in early October, it’s important to me that we give back to the community.

“Meeting the incredible ladies behind the Portstewart Coffee Morning has been so inspiring, and with the support of our customers we’re proud to match their fundraising pound for pound this October.”

Adding her voice, local woman and Coffee Morning volunteer Linda Wisener from Coleraine shared her experience of Action Cancer’s services.

Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 44 and said: “I know just how devastating a diagnosis can be for a family. I received therapeutic support from Action Cancer which helped me cope with the mental health impact of breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it comes to breast cancer, the earlier it is detected the better. That is why Action Cancer’s screening service is so important. Please lend your support to this wonderful charity this October.”

Members of the public can support Action Cancer in several ways this October, whether by attending the Portstewart Coffee Morning on Saturday, October 18, purchasing a Breast Friends Wax Halo in Olivia’s Haven stores in Coleraine or Belfast, or by ordering online at www.olivias-haven.co.uk.

Supporters can also host their own Breast Friends fundraiser by contacting Lisa McClenaghan for a fundraising pack at [email protected] or by calling 028 9080 3361.Olivia Burns, owner of Olivia’s Haven, joins Breast Cancer Coffee Morning organisers Ann Brown, Linda Wisener and Susan McNeice to encourage the community to make double the impact for Action Cancer this October.