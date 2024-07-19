Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 182nd Omagh Show hosted by the Tyrone Farming Society, as in years past, included a prominent display of Galloway cattle.

The Omagh Show provided a fantastic platform for Galloway cattle breeders to showcase their animals, demonstrating the high standard of breeding and stockmanship. The event was well-attended and celebrated the heritage and future of the Galloway breed, highlighting the breed's qualities such as:

1. Beef production of the highest quality from low-input and low-cost farming systems.

2. Hardiness, adaptability, efficiency and high performance - thriving on just about anything.

D Henry - Gruige Bonnie

3. A build designed to be environmentally friendly – quite the “Cow for Now”.

This year’s judge travelled again from Scotland, this time Mr Alan McClymont, Kirkstead, Yarrow, Selkirk, to place the outstanding line-up of Galloways which, included entries from: D Henry, Gruig Farm, Cloughmills, Ballymena; B Huey, Armoy, Ballymoney and Mssrs Douglas, Castlegore, Castlederg, Tyrone.

Class placement

Judge: Mr Alan McClymont, Kirkstead, Yarrow, Selkirk

B Huey – Armoy Dallas Cowboy

Bull, yearling and upward born before 1 July 2023

1st B Huey – Armoy Dallas Cowboy

2nd B and B Douglas – McGregor of Castlegore

Young Bull/Heifer, under 1 year – born after 1 July 2023

Charlie Douglas sporting his young heifer coming in third place overall

1st B and B Douglas

Maiden Heifer, born after 1 July 2022

1st D Henry – Gruige Cara

2nd B and B Douglas – Charlie of Castlegore

3rd B and B Douglas – Bonnie G5 of Castlegore

4th B Huey – Armoy Diana 2nd

Cow in milk or in calf born before 1 July 2022

1st D Henry – Gruige Bonnie

2nd B and B Douglas – Amy of Castlegore

Champion Galloway

Champion D Henry – Gruige Bonnie

Reserve Champion B Huey – Armoy Dallas Cowboy