Omagh Show hosts a prominent display of local Galloway cattle
The Omagh Show provided a fantastic platform for Galloway cattle breeders to showcase their animals, demonstrating the high standard of breeding and stockmanship. The event was well-attended and celebrated the heritage and future of the Galloway breed, highlighting the breed's qualities such as:
1. Beef production of the highest quality from low-input and low-cost farming systems.
2. Hardiness, adaptability, efficiency and high performance - thriving on just about anything.
3. A build designed to be environmentally friendly – quite the “Cow for Now”.
This year’s judge travelled again from Scotland, this time Mr Alan McClymont, Kirkstead, Yarrow, Selkirk, to place the outstanding line-up of Galloways which, included entries from: D Henry, Gruig Farm, Cloughmills, Ballymena; B Huey, Armoy, Ballymoney and Mssrs Douglas, Castlegore, Castlederg, Tyrone.
Class placement
Judge: Mr Alan McClymont, Kirkstead, Yarrow, Selkirk
Bull, yearling and upward born before 1 July 2023
1st B Huey – Armoy Dallas Cowboy
2nd B and B Douglas – McGregor of Castlegore
Young Bull/Heifer, under 1 year – born after 1 July 2023
1st B and B Douglas
Maiden Heifer, born after 1 July 2022
1st D Henry – Gruige Cara
2nd B and B Douglas – Charlie of Castlegore
3rd B and B Douglas – Bonnie G5 of Castlegore
4th B Huey – Armoy Diana 2nd
Cow in milk or in calf born before 1 July 2022
1st D Henry – Gruige Bonnie
2nd B and B Douglas – Amy of Castlegore
Champion Galloway
Champion D Henry – Gruige Bonnie
Reserve Champion B Huey – Armoy Dallas Cowboy
