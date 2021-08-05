Omagh venue for sale of Jacob Sheep on August 14

The saleyard is situated on the main road from Omagh to Gortin (there will be signposts on the road for the sale).

This is the 9th year this event has been run in Northern Ireland and there have been superb entries for both 2 and 4 horn sheep. There are 42 ewes, 97 ewe lambs, 13 rams and 26 ram lambs for sale in the pedigree section. There are 50 non pedigree females consisting of Jacobs, Jacob x Dorset and Jacob x Dutch spotted. There will be prices to suit everyone on the day.

Viewing of sheep will be available from 11.30am on Saturday morning and the sale of pedigree and non-pedigree Jacobs will start at 12.30pm sharp.

All customers new and old need to register via https://beattie.marteye.ie/ to ensure they are able to bid from home in addition to those around the sale ring.

The Jacob Sheep Society would like to thank all the local businesses who have sponsored the event again this year. All sheep will be inspected before the sale by two Jacob Sheep Society judges to make sure that they are suitable for sale and that they meet the breed standard criteria for Jacob sheep. This means that all potential buyers can buy with confidence knowing that the sheep have been inspected. Jacob Sheep are credited within the industry as being the most improved breed of the last 40 years, from a decorative park sheep to becoming a mainstream British breed; able to compete with the best.

Jacob sheep are an ideal breed for both large and small flock keepers. Originally dating back to the Mediterranean and known to be present in England as far back as the 1750s, the British Isles now has ca. 6500 breeding sheep. Realistically, lambing at 190 per cent born alive, they are attractive hardy and long lived sheep, suitable for indoor lambing systems or over wintered outside. The flavoursome lean meat is sought after as it is tender, pink and firm and has a ‘melt in the mouth texture’ with flavour that is tasty without being strong. Jacob lamb come from healthy, grass fed sheep and this is evident in the eating.

A vibrant society exists in Ireland with currently 115 active members who aim to promote and improve the breed, whether in the show ring at most major shows or for crossing with any terminal sire to produce fast growing saleable lambs. Wool and skins are another asset of the breed and can be used to make attractive textiles and garments.