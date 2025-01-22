On The Pull For Marie Curie 2024 raises £25,000 for cancer charity

On The Pull For Marie Curie 2024 was held on grounds kindly let by James and Mark McKee (between Comber and Ards) and attracted over 1,300 people.

Organisers received a lot of support from local businesses who sponsored various parts of the event.

The three main sponsors were Uhire, KANE trailers and MK Transport. Without the kindness of all the businesses involved it would have been near impossible to run the event.

It was heart-warming to see the large number of people who stepped forward to offer their help when they heard about the event and the cause it would be supporting.

On the day, On The Pull For Marie Curie 2024 had 62 tractors entered and they all got two tries to see who could pull a tractor pulling sled the furthest. There were tractors from 40 horsepower to over 400 horsepower taking part.

An awards night and cheque presentation was then held on Saturday 11 January in McBrides on the square, Comber.

At the awards night, various class sponsors handed out awards and trophies to the winners of each class.

All of the awards and trophies were kindly gifted by local companies.

Also at the awards night, Trevor ‘Cleet’ Thompson, chairman of On The Pull for Marie Curie 2024, presented a cheque for £25,000 to Robin McConnell who was there on behalf of Marie Curie Northern Ireland.

Robin thanked the generosity of the wider farming community and detailed how the donation will benefit the recipients in Northern Ireland.

1 . On The Pull For Marie Curie 2024 Taking part in On The Pull For Marie Curie 2024. (Dara McCracken Photography) Photo: Dara McCracken Photography Photo Sales

2 . On The Pull For Marie Curie 2025 Taking part in On The Pull For Marie Curie 2025. (Stuart Dubois Photography) Photo: Stuart Dubois Photography Photo Sales

3 . On The Pull For Marie Curie 2024 Taking part in On The Pull For Marie Curie 2024. (Stuart Dubois Photography) Photo: Stuart Dubois Photography Photo Sales