On with the show! - RUAS launch 152nd Balmoral Show

The 152nd Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank was launched at Balmoral Park on Wednesday 28th July 2021. Cormac McKervey, Senior Agriculture Manager, Ulster Bank joins Dr. Alan Crowe, Chief Executive, RUAS to mark the 8 week countdown to the Show.

As Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event, the RUAS say it promises to be four fun-filled days out for all the family. Taking place at Balmoral Park, Lisburn from Wednesday 22nd September to Saturday 25th September 2021, the Show prides itself on offering something for everyone.

There will be an array of Trade stands to browse, the ever popular competitions and classes competing for prestigious Balmoral titles, and the NI Food Pavilion showcasing the very best of local produce as well as a wide range of family entertainment and attractions.

This year conditions of entry are as follows:

It is a condition of entry that everyone will need to demonstrate their COVID-19 status on entry by providing either;

- Proof of full vaccination- both doses received (with the second at least 14 days prior to the event) or

- Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken no more than 48 hours prior to your arrival at the event (including children 11 years and over) or

- Proof of natural COVID antibodies based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the event (including 10 days self-isolation following the result)

To help keep visitors and staff safe the following measures are being planned by the organisers of the event:

- Space to socially distance throughout the showgrounds including wider aisles and roadways

- Reduction in indoor spaces

- Socially distanced queuing systems

- Masks will be mandatory when indoors

- Livestock halls and accommodation may be closed to the general public

- Tickets must be purchased in advance to monitor numbers on site

- All tickets will be day specific

- Enhanced cleaning throughout the showgrounds including of the main touch-points

- Hand sanitising stations located throughout the showgrounds

- Cashless transactions where possible

- Track and trace in line with current regulations at the time of the event

Launching the show Alan Crowe, RUAS Chief Executive said: “We are delighted to officially launch the 2021 Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank This week marks the seven week countdown until the 152nd Balmoral Show and plans are well underway.

“We are excited to welcome visitors back to Balmoral Park for the 2021 Balmoral Show and we have implemented a number of necessary changes to ensure a Covid-safe event and the safety and wellbeing of our visitors, exhibitors, stewards, officials and contractors remains the greatest importance.”

As always, there will be top class attractions at this year’s Show. The Show will feature an enhanced National Show Jumping Schedule including two fantastic new Championships including a Young Rider Championship and the National Grand Prix, a welcome addition to our Show Jumping portfolio. The Show will also feature some new additions, such as, the RAF Parachute team and a Polo Exhibition.

Visitors can also look forward to the return of many family favourites; the Children’s Farm, Downtown Show Stage, Healthy Horticulture Area, many mobile family attractions and the NI Food Pavilion will all return to the showgrounds.

Alan concluded: “We cannot wait to bring Balmoral back for 2021, as always the Show promises a fun-filled day out, with so much to see and do there really is something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a family day out, fantastic food or the chance to see exceptional livestock displays, it’s all in the Show!

“We would like to thank our sponsors for their continued support, especially our principal sponsor Ulster Bank and our platinum sponsors ABP, Marks & Spencer’s, SPAR and TESCO.”

Cormac McKervey, Senior Agriculture Manager, Ulster Bank, said he was looking forward to returning to Balmoral Park for this year’s Show.

“The cancellation of the 2020 Show reinforced for many just how big an event Balmoral is for the local farming sector, not only in terms of economic importance but also the social aspect of the Show. I know our teams across Ulster Bank are looking forward to returning to Balmoral Park in September for what promises to be an excellent event for farmers and those connected with the sector and of course for families and day-trippers in search of a great day out.

“As we move closer to the Show, Ulster Bank’s message is that we are proud to reaffirm our commitment to the local agri-food industry. We recognise that these are challenging times for many farmers and producers and we want to use our sponsorship of the Balmoral Show to reassure our agri-customers that we are here to guide them through this period. We are looking forward to catching up with colleagues and friends across the four days of the Show, and while some elements may look and feel different, we welcome the opportunity to meet, share experiences and offer support for the year ahead.”