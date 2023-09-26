Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The County Laois farmer says successive months of poor weather has created havoc for tillage farmers across Ireland and, in some cases, farmers have lost their entire crop.

“Many of the tillage farmers I have met have not witnessed a worse year than this in their lives,” Mr Gorman commented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Rainfall totals in the past week alone have been two to three times above average, which follows what was the wettest July on record in Ireland.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A barley field in County Laois this morning. (Pic supplied by Dunphy Communications)

He continued: “Thirty-five acres of barley belonging to a neighbouring farmer is almost completely lost due to the bad weather, which combined with excessive input costs brought to bear by the war in Ukraine, high land rents and declining CAP payments, is making that farmer’s business unsustainable. It is impossible for farmers, who produce a premium product without getting a premium price in return, to carry this on their own backs.”

Mr Gorman raised the need for an immediate review of this year’s harvest by Teagasc with Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe and Tánaiste Micheál Martin at last week’s Ploughing Championships and is now calling for the government to secure an immediate aid package that will support affected tillage farmers.

He added: “There needs to be a complete review of the tillage sector to ensure we secure a future for farmers as well as a greater awareness at government and EU level of the knock-on consequences for all sectors when formulating agricultural policy.

Advertisement

Advertisement