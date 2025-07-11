One of Scotland’s last untouched private islands, Insh Island, Inner Hebrides, for sale

Savills is delighted to announce the launch of Insh Island to the market.

Nestled in the Inner Hebrides off Scotland’s west coast, this rare and captivating 90-acre private island offers an extraordinary opportunity to own a pristine piece of the Scottish wilderness.

Accessible by private boat or helicopter, Insh Island is located near Easdale, the smallest inhabited island in Scotland and host of the World Stone Skimming Championship. The island’s surrounding waters are home to seals, dolphins, and a variety of seabirds, while its land is rich in biodiversity. From kayaking in sheltered coves to exploring rugged coastal trails, Insh Island offers countless ways to connect with nature.

With no light pollution, the night skies are spectacular, making it a dream location for stargazing and quiet reflection. The island features a natural freshwater spring and ample potential for off-grid energy solutions like solar or wind power. Its varied terrain lends itself well to environmentally conscious living, with potential for glamping sites, eco-lodges, or even a small-scale organic farm.

East coast looking north, Insh Island, Slate Islands, Argyll and Bute

Beyond its natural appeal, Insh Island represents a compelling investment. As demand for exclusive, eco-conscious destinations continues to grow, this island is ideally suited for tourism, wellness retreats, or even use as a film location. Land of this kind – wild, private, and unspoiled - is increasingly rare and offers lasting legacy value.

Cameron Ewer, head of residential in Scotland said: “Insh Island represents a truly unique opportunity to acquire one of Scotland's last untouched private islands.

“With its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and potential for sustainable development, Insh Island is a sanctuary of peace and natural beauty.”