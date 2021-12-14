One of the most appealing and productive farms to come on the market in this area of NI

This desirable holding is in a convenient location on the main Dromore to Irvinestown Road, approximately 1.5 miles from Irvinestown.

This is one of the most appealing and productive farms to come on the market in the area, with a dwelling house, extensive farmyard, and renewable diversification providing a substantial additional income.

It comprises of approximately 58 acres and is situated in a fertile and highly productive farming district.

The lands consist of primarily grazing/cutting lands in pasture divided into large workable field sizes, suitable for modern farming practices.

The farm has been well drained and maintained throughout.

The holding comprises a mix of flat and gently sloping fields and can be easily accessed from the public roadways.

The lands enjoy significant road frontage onto the Enniskillen Road, with a central concrete service laneway, perimeter stock-proof fencing and mature established hedgerows.

They are presently in pasture and are noted for excellent grass production.

The extensive farmyard comprises of a range of traditional and modern outbuildings, sheds, stores and yard area.

The yard is centrally positioned and features provision for CCTV coverage throughout.

Outbuildings include: a machinery shed/workshop, another workshop, two covered silo pits, livestock housing (partially tanked circa 60-head), general purpose shed and livestock handling facilities.

Roof fixed PV solar panels attached to farm buildings provide supply for the farmyard and dwelling.

The panels are owned outright and eligible for ROCs payments.

A Wind World 150 kWh wind turbine is located on an elevated site to the rear of the farm.

The productive turbine sells electricity via feed in tariff to an electricity grid connection and is eligible for and currently receiving ROCs payments.

An application is currently under consideration to increase the turbine mast height, providing potential for increased productivity.

Access to the property is via an established access concrete/tarmac laneway and field access onto the public roadways.

This desirable farm has been offered to the market by Pollock Estate Agents, Omagh.

Visit www.pollockestateagents.com for more information, or to arrange a viewing.