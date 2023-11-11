Online auction of farm machinery and equipment results in a 100% clearance

Almost 4,000 potential bidders were registered for the recent online auction of farm machinery and equipment on behalf of Mr David Cuttle, Clarehill Road, Moira.

The auction, which took place over the weekend of 13-16 October, was conducted by Markethill Livestock and Farm Sales Ltd.

During the five days of viewing, Mr Cuttle’s machinery was praised by everyone who attended. All of the machinery had been purchased new and had been carefully used and maintained by the owner.

The online auction resulted in a 100 per cent clearance, with customers from throughout the UK and Ireland taking a keen interest in this sale.

McHale C460 Bale shredder (2013) £9850. (Pic: Markethill Livestock & Farm Sales Ltd)

Leading the auction was a DIECI 32.6 loader (2017 - 2200 hrs) £35,200, New Holland T6050 (2012 – 5430 hrs) £28,200, New Holland (2004 – 8713 hrs) £18,700, NC Tanker (2250g – 2015) £11,100, McHale C460 Bale shredder (2013) £9850, POLARIS 570 EFI (PETROL – 2018) £7850, KEENAN MECH FIBRE 320 (2014 – 14 cu) £7700 and more.

All items were subject to V.A.T and commission etc.

Commenting on the sale, David Cuttle said he was intrigued with the process of the online auction and was impressed with the service provided by Markethill Livestock and Farm Sales Ltd, which included pre-auction viewing days and post auction collection days.

Anyone considering selling a consignment of machinery can contact Markethill Livestock and Farm Sales on 02837551941 or contact James 07720812409 or Mark 07843737452.