Online courses – add value to your CV

Writing a CV is something that many struggle with, especially if you are just out of school, with little experience.

Lantra are one of the leading awarding bodies for land-based industries in both the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are many free online courses that Lantra offer which can add value to your CV and set you apart from other candidates. These courses won’t take long to complete so there will still be plenty of time for you to enjoy yourself this summer.

There are many free online courses that Lantra offer which can add value to your CV.

‘Non-Technical Skills in Farming’ is a free online course which takes 20–40 minutes to complete and offers a downloadable Lantra certificate when completed.

This course covers important aspects of working on farms such as situation awareness, decision making and task management.

Farming can be a lonely profession due to the large periods of time spent alone and the pressure faced, especially during silage season and harvest. ‘Mental Health in Agriculture’ is a free online course which could benefit you or help you support someone you know or work with, who may be struggling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This course provides a Certificate of Attendance on completion and you can access the course as many times as you want.

Providing guidance on farm safety, the ‘Children on Farms’ e-learning course covers topics such as vehicles and equipment, potential causes of harm, the responsibilities of others on the farm, and compliance with the law. On average two to three children are killed in farm accidents every year across the island of Ireland, so it’s important we all try to reduce risks and help protect children.

This course takes approximately 45 minutes to complete, and provides a Certificate of Attendance on completion

If you are interested in expanding your knowledge through any of these free online courses, or would like to find out more about the other courses offered by Lantra, visit the website at www.lantra.co.uk or www.lantra.co.uk/training/e-learning

Advertisement

Advertisement