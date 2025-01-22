Open Farm Sunday boost support for host farmers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) is offering their best-ever support package for hosts of Open Farm Sunday (OFS) events in 2025. The aim is to connect more farmers with consumers and bridge the knowledge gap by educating communities about farming with nature.

The event organisers have scheduled two free in-person workshops in March, a series of nine Zoom webinars running from late January to May, alongside a handbook with everything hosts could need to know, offering guidance and ideas to both novice and seasoned host farmers.

The five-hour workshops will be held in Yorkshire and Berkshire, providing direct, hands-on learning and shared experiences from past hosts. The webinars will address a broad range of topics for running successful events, including logistics, publicity, visitor engagement, and safety protocols.

Open Farm Sunday Manager, Annabel Shackleton, believes it has never been more important to connect the public with farming, and she encourages farmers to get involved and open their gates on June 8, 2025:

“This year, we’re firmly focused on really building on our farmer support, equipping more farmers with the right guidance and tools to host an OFS event in June. By connecting with consumers and inspiring the public to appreciate the sustainable farming practices that nurture nature, we can show how we produce food they can trust, while protecting the environment,” she says.

“Open Farm Sunday provides a powerful platform to connect, engage and enlighten the public about the amazing work farmers do – whether that’s on a small family farm through to large scale farm enterprises. We’re here to help make farmer’s OFS journey as straightforward as possible and support even more farms to get involved."

The event’s 2024 impact report indicates that 96% of visitors left with a greater appreciation of the work farmers do, while 91% visitors were motivated to buy more British produce. This research highlights the benefit of engaging with the public to build greater consumer confidence and understanding.

“Making farming relatable and relevant to people depends on having access to farms to see for themselves what’s involved. Open Farm Sunday can really help bring that to life and cultivate positive connections,” adds Mrs Shackleton.

For additional information about Open Farm Sunday and details on how to become a host or to book your place at the upcoming workshops and webinars, please visit www.farmsunday.org