“We have significant officers working rural beats and focusing on rural and wildlife crimes; every ward across Northern Ireland including all rural wards, have an identified and named Neighbourhood officer allocated.“Maintaining and improving our visible police patrols will provide an effective response to calls for help within rural areas, and officers will also continue to attend farming and rural events to provide crime prevention advice and distribute appropriate literature.“We hope this focus demonstrates our commitment to addressing rural and wildlife crime, and I would ask for the continued support of rural communities as we move forward.”Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Wildlife Officer Emma Meredith added: “Crimes against wildlife take many forms including, but not limited to; badger baiting, poaching, the illegal killing of birds of prey through poisoning, trapping or shooting, bat disturbance and the trading in endangered species.“What may be seen as a rural and isolated crime can often be barbaric and part of a more serious organised crime, where perpetrators can even make money at the suffering of many wild animals.“If you’re passionate about protecting the wildlife where you live, we need you to be our eyes and ears over the coming weeks and months and report any suspicious activity to us.”If you have any information about Rural or Wildlife Crime or believe you have witnessed a crime taking place contact us on 101. If a crime is in progress, always dial 999.More information can be found here: www.psni.police.uk/ruralcrime.