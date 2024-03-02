Opportunities in equine showcased at Enniskillen Campus
Each year staff at Enniskillen Campus organise a Careers Day to help students prepare for their future in the equine industry. The Careers Fair offered businesses interested in promoting work placements or graduate employment the chance to engage directly with CAFRE students.
Students connected with company representatives to find out more about potential career paths.
Event organiser Gayle Moane, Equine Lecturer, CAFRE, said: “Our goal with Careers Day is to enhance students’ employability skills by promoting interaction with businesses, helping them to transition into jobs within the equine industry.”
Co-organiser Chris Bogues, Equine Lecturer, CAFRE, added: “We were delighted to have over 30 organisations present. One of the key benefits to equine students at CAFRE is the excellent support which we receive from the industry locally, across the Island and wider afield.”
Equine businesses and organisations from near and far enjoyed the buzz of the afternoon, while students gleaned knowledge and insight into a wide variety of career options in the equine industry.