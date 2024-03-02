Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Each year staff at Enniskillen Campus organise a Careers Day to help students prepare for their future in the equine industry. The Careers Fair offered businesses interested in promoting work placements or graduate employment the chance to engage directly with CAFRE students.

Students connected with company representatives to find out more about potential career paths.

Event organiser Gayle Moane, Equine Lecturer, CAFRE, said: “Our goal with Careers Day is to enhance students’ employability skills by promoting interaction with businesses, helping them to transition into jobs within the equine industry.”

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Higher Education students Joey Lindy (Clonmel, Co. Tipperary), Ryann McPhillips (Omagh) and Ursula Gettens (Ballymena) chat all things Coolmore with Enniskillen Graduate Danielle McKeever. (Pic: CAFRE)

Co-organiser Chris Bogues, Equine Lecturer, CAFRE, added: “We were delighted to have over 30 organisations present. One of the key benefits to equine students at CAFRE is the excellent support which we receive from the industry locally, across the Island and wider afield.”