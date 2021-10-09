Optimise production with Rumen Health

Jonathan Hawthorne, Agronomy & Forage - Technical Sales Specialist

To ensure the animal is efficient and healthy the rumen must be functioning well and must have a healthy microbial population and a suitable pH.

Without these the rumen becomes less and less efficient at digestion of feed. This leaves the animal susceptible to health complications such as acidosis and laminitis.

Research has found that the supplementation of yeast improves performance and milk yield in dairy cattle by increasing feed intake, digestibility, stabilise rumen pH and decreases lactic acid in the rumen. Yeast requires oxygen whereas the microbes in the rumen prefer an anaerobic environment, the yeast the oxygen present in the rumen to grow and in doing so make the environment more favourable and help the rumen microbes to grow.

The Lallemand range of farm pack yeasts have been developed with years of research by their dedicated team. Lallemand Animal Nutrition offers a range of yeast and bacteria probiotics, yeast derivatives, natural antioxidants for dairy and beef production. These specific products help manage rumen function and feed efficiency, as well as supporting natural defences and improve antioxidant status, which leads to optimal performance and animal welfare.

Lallemand animal nutrition products include SC Digestaid a specific live yeast to improve digestion, SC Acidease a specific live and high quality dead yeast to tackle acidosis in animals, SC Toxisorb a live yeast and high quality yeast cell wall combination to target toxins in the diet. SC Rumignition is a product developed for Fane Valley and contains attributes of all of the products above to minimise any digestive issues your animals may face.

All of the products contain the live yeast Levucell SC which was specifically developed for the rumen unlike other products which were developed for the brewing industry. Trials conducted by Lallemand found that Levucell SC improved the performance of beef finishing animals by 116g/day DLWG and increased milk yield by 1.1kg/day in dairy cows.