Organisers of Castlewellan Agricultural Show officially launch 2023 event

​Organisers were delighted so many joined with them in celebrating their forthcoming 2023 show.

The show’s chair, Mrs Angela Drayne, opened the evening with an introduction to the many new attractions for this year.

With an eye on biodiversity, sustainability and eco friendly, they gifted all of the guests with a packet of native Irish wild flower seeds - it is clear Castlewellan Show intends to do its bit to enhance the environment and keep the local country beautiful.

A few of the guests at the show launch.

The new show secretary, Mrs Mary Valentine, made her debut speech.

Having not been at the helm of a show yet, Mary is working slightly in the dark at the moment, but she certainly has taken to her new role with much enthusiasm and determination and continues to learn as the weeks go by.

Mary welcomed everyone and told them that Castlewellan Show is “a show run by the community for the community”.

She thanked all the sponsors in attendance for their continued support and assistance.

Show chair, Angela Drayne, with Dr Sally Montgomery and show secretary, Mary Valentine.

Councillor Terry Andrews, from Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, pledged the council's encouragement for the show's future plans.

They remain extremely proud of the biggest volunteer-run tourist event in the council area, which is going from strength to strength. Terry wished organisers every success for this year’s show.

Jim Harrison, secretary of the Irish Shows Association, praised the committee of the show and wished them every blessing for their 2023 show.

Jim mentioned the past secretary, Jackie Fitzpatrick, who ran the show for the past nine years, and wished her a happy retirement.

Show director, Fiona Patterson, with Jayne Harkness-Bones from sponsors Ulster Wool.

The guest speaker for the evening was Dr Sally Montgomery who spoke about the history of Castlewellan Forest Park from the 1700s, a truly remarkable passage through the years of the various owners of the demesne.

Sally also spoke about how much work had been undertaken to restore the gardens and arboretum.

It was lovely to listen as Sally enthusiastically explained the future plans for Castlewellan Park, including the restoration of the Grange Yard - an exciting project for the public to enjoy in the not to distant future.

Originally these restoration projects were spearheaded by the local community in an attempt to save the park’s most valuable natural and historical assets.

Show chair, Angela Drayne, Will Cromie and Zoe Weir, both Judges at this year's show, with Joleen McKinney, Castlewellan Park Ranger.

From 2022, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council have taken over the running of the park and are pushing these many projects to fruition.

The guests made it clear their appreciation for Sally’s amazing speech with their overwhelming applause.

As is tradition, the show launches have to end with supper in the castle and guests enjoyed beautiful food from the Milestone, Rathfriland, and Quails Fine Foods, Banbridge.

A show spokesperson commented: “Thank you to John Nixon, manager of Castlewellan Castle, and his staff Belinda, Luke, Alan and Carys for serving the supper and even doing the dishes, their assistance was very much appreciated.

“Thank you to the organising committee of Castlewellan Show who helped in any way to make this evening such a success.

“Thanks also to all the visitors for attending. We look forward to seeing you again on Saturday 15 July 2023.

Show guests enjoying the guest speaker in the beautiful castle ballroom.

“Finally to the sponsors, thank you one and all, your generosity makes the show happen, if there were no sponsors there would be no show,” they added.

Prize schedules and entry forms are available to download now from the website www.castlewellanshow.com

Sponsorship opportunities are always available and practical help pre-show, during show and post show is always welcome.

​

