Our Food. Power of Good. campaign aims to increase awareness and sales of NI’s award-winning food and drink

The 'power of a good breakfast' featuring some of Northern Ireland's high-quality produce.

It aims to increase awareness among local people of the premium quality, nutritional value and safety of food and drink being produced in Northern Ireland.

A special launch event was held yesterday morning during which Food NI Chief Executive, Michele Shirlow MBE, announced the marketing campaign and showcased the new adverts for both television and radio.

The campaign centres on Northern Ireland’s unique food and drink proposition – the greatness and goodness that comes from its size and interconnectedness.

DAERA Minister, Edwin Poots, was a key note speaker at the event, held in Hillsborough Castle, and spoke highly of the reputation of Northern Ireland’s produce.

Mr Poots commented: “The ‘Our Food. Power of Good’ campaign, aims to energize and galvanize all aspects of our vibrant agri-food industry, and promote the good of the industry, our quality produce, and our sustainability in terms of production and the reputation of the food that is produced on local farms.”

Mrs Shirlow stated that the campaign, will seek “to unite, to delight, to inspire and to educate”.

“In promoting the quality of our food and drink produce, we are encouraging people to shop local and, thereby, boost an industry which already contributes over £5 billion annually to the local economy and currently employs upwards of 100,000 people,” she added.

“We believe that agri-food is positioned to make an even greater contribution, especially in rural communities where many of the companies are based, as Northern Ireland steadily recovers from Covid-19.”

The campaign, influenced by the outstanding success of ‘Year of Food and Drink’ in 2016, will be actioned across multiple channels including TV, radio, video-on-demand and social media and features producers from Northern Ireland’s grasslands and seas, as well as those from the hospitality sector in support of the local industry.

The creativity and quality of Northern Ireland food and drink is showcased, once again, by the outstanding achievements of smaller producers in particular, such as the UK Great Taste Awards, Blas na hEireann Irish National Food Awards, World Bread Awards, Food Manufacturing Excellence Awards, UK Bakery Awards, the UK Quality Food and Drink Awards, Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards and World Whiskies Awards.

These high profile and quality-focused awards show that food and drink experts worldwide are increasingly valuing Northern Ireland’s fabulous produce and keen to endorse what is on offer in virtually every category.

Our Food. Power of Good aims to encourage many more consumers and businesses here to ‘Source it. Savour it. Support it. Shop it’.

The ‘Our Food. Power of Good’ marketing campaign will run until 31 March 2022.