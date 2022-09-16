Outstanding 1,353 acre estate goes on sale for offers over £7 million

Pluscarden Estate is on sale as a whole for offers over £7,000,000, or in two lots.

It is nestled in the stunning Vale of Pluscarden, near Elgin, Moray, and provides farming, sporting, forestry and conservation interests.

Pluscarden Estate is centred on an attractive modern principal house, Westerton House, with further residential dwellings.

The stunning estate includes a breathtaking walled garden with mature wooded policies including a delightful pair of ponds, as well as 699 acres of mixed farmland and 585 acres of mixed commercial and amenity woodland.

Currently, the farming enterprise is arable, with the grassland fields leased on an annual basis for both sheep and cattle grazing. The sport is currently restricted to roe deer stalking but, until very recently, also had an excellent and very well regarded low ground pheasant shoot.

In addition to the traditional sporting elements, Pluscarden also has considerable amenity and environmental potential.

An initial ‘natural capital’ assessment indicates that approximately 83,000 tonnes of carbon could be sequestered over a 100-year period through potential new broadleaf woodland planting schemes. At current market prices, the scheme, over its lifetime, could provide a net income of between £830,000 – £1,250,000.

Rod Christie, partner at Galbraith, commented: “Perhaps once in a generation will an estate of this quality come to the market in Moray, especially offering such a range of opportunities in terms of forestry, agriculture, sporting, tourism and recreation as well as significant environmental potential.

“Tucked away in the highly sought after Vale of Pluscarden, the estate offers exciting opportunities for natural capital, conservation and bio-diversity enhancement through a range of projects, be it further woodland creation or hedgerow establishment complementing existing native, ancient and commercial woodlands.

“As a popular tourist destination, Pluscarden offers great scope to establish a popular holiday business with the stunning Moray coastline, the ‘Whisky Trail’, the historic cathedral city of Elgin and a wealth of outdoor pursuits including fishing on the world famous River Spey, all within easy access.”

Emma Chalmers, Galbraith partner also handling the sale, said: “Pluscarden is a gem of an estate.

“It has a super principal house which is ideally proportioned for modern living, the immediate grounds are delightful with mature specimen trees, ponds and the exquisite and very well-tended walled garden, so rarely still in existence, with the wider estate of fertile farmland, cottages, mixed woodlands and further planting potential nestled within the outstanding Moray countryside.

“Pluscarden Estate is one that offers great and diverse opportunities to potential buyers.”

Pluscarden Estate, Pluscarden, Elgin, Moray, is for sale through Galbraith as a whole for £7,000,000 or in two lots, as follows:

Lot 1: £1,250,000 – Westerton House, East Lodge and policies - about 30.62 acres

Lot 2: £5,750,000 – Lands of Pluscarden Estate, Netherbyre Farm & Westerton Cottage - about 1323.02 acres

