This is a rare opportunity to acquire an outstanding coastal hill farm with comfortable farm residence and an excellent range of farm buildings and livestock accommodation with good handling facilities.

Harphall, Whitehill Road, Carnlough, is on the market through J.A. McClelland and Sons with a guide price of £1,700,000.

Available in one or more lots, early inspection of this renowned hill farm is highly recommended.

The land extends to circa 343 acres and comprises good pasture land surrounding the farm steading with the remainder consisting of good green hill grazing land and grazing rights on Harphall Mountain, equivalent to approximately 113.6 acres.

The farm residence comprises three reception rooms, kitchen, utility room and downstairs shower room, the first floor accommodation has five bedrooms and a bathroom.

The holding occupies an elevated situation overlooking Carnlough, with picturesque views over the sea towards the Scottish coastline.

This highly productive hill farm is renowned for producing top quality stock. The fields and hill are well fenced and have a reliable natural water

supply throughout. Lot 1 comprises circa 42.26 acres of mostly low laying farmland surrounding the house and yard accessed from the Whitehill

Road, these fields are in good heart and are suitable for cutting and grazing, with good access from the yard and an intersecting concrete lane.

Lot 2 contains a derelict house and yard and circa 290 acres of in bye and hill land, accessed off an intersecting concrete laneway and hardcore

lane. This lot also has a stock handling facility with sheep race and pens etc.

Lot 3 comprises shares in Harphall Mountain equivalent to approximately 113.6 acres.

The excellent range of farm buildings include:

- General purpose shed with lean to 64’ x 28’ (round roof shed with lean to sheep shed 64’ x 14’).

- Sheep shed 93’ x 25’ (with central feed passage and well ventilated).

- Former byre with store adjoining.

- Row of traditional stone built steading with block built shed.

- Covered handling facility 47’ x 24’ (cattle crush, sheep race and footbath, concrete floor and part tanked).

- Cubicle house (former cubicle house block built).

- Sheep shed 60’ x 24’ (round roof shed with side feed passage).

- Cattle house 45’10 x 22’3 (slatted cattle house, divided into three pens, side feed passage).

- General purpose shed 78’ x 28’.

- General purpose shed 60’ x 19’.

- Sheep shed 93’6 x 34’ (with central feed passage).

Guide Price, £1,700,000 or in lots as follows:

Lot 1 - £600,000 - House, farmyard and c.42.26 acres.

Lot 2 - £1,000,000 - c.290 acres of hill grazing.

Lot 3 - £100,000 - Grazing rights on Harphall Mountain equivalent to c.113.6 acres.

You can view the listing in full here, or contact J.A. McClelland and Sons on Tel. 028 93 352727 for further information and to arrange a viewing.

Whitehill Road, Carnlough The holding occupies an elevated situation overlooking Carnlough with picturesque views over the sea towards the Scottish coastline.

Whitehill Road, Carnlough Outside, there is an excellent range of farm buildings and livestock accommodation.

Whitehill Road, Carnlough This outstanding coastal hill farm is now on the market.

Whitehill Road, Carnlough Lot 2 contains a derelict house and yard and c. 290 acres of in bye and hill land, accessed off an intersecting concrete laneway and hardcore lane.