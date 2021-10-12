Outstanding show of livestock at Armoy sales
One of the best shows of Charolais cattle ever seen was the verdict of the many customers who turned out to buy at the Annual Show & Sale of Charolais Calves in Armoy Mart last Thursday.
The show was expertly judged by Mr John Forsythe of Moneymore. Trade was phenomenal with just under 400 calves sold in four and a half hours.
Top price of the day was £1,740 paid for a 510kg Char Steer and the Champion on the day from Messrs Colm & Jonathan McErlain, Armoy. The same vendors sold a 470kga Steer at £1,520 and 440kgs at £1,440. Leading prices in the Heifer section was Mr Sean McCambridge, Fairhead with a 380kgs Heifer at £1,580.
STEERS: Colm McErlain, Armoy, Chars, 510kgs £1,740 (Champion), 440kgs £1,440, 445kgs £1,270, 480kgs £1,320, 470kgs £1,520, 460kgs £1,140, 490kgs £1,260, 445kgs £1,390, 450kgs £1,150. Gerard McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 390kgs £1,510, 330kgs £1,450, 400kgs £1,300, 430kgs £1,240, 380kgs £1,300, 420kgs £1,310, 400kgs £1,290, 330kgs £1,050, 290kgs £1,000, 380kgs £1,240, 440kgs £1,340, 270kgs £1,070, 440kgs £1,270, 300kgs £950, 310kgs £960,, 280kgs £1,100, 280kgs £970, 290kgs £930, 450kgs £1,200, 470kgs £1,360, 400kgs £1,250, 400kgs £1,120, 420kgs £1,000. Sean & John McCambridge, Fairhead, 440kgs £1,430, 440kgs £1,420, 430kgs £1,400, 430kgs £1,300, 450kgs £1,340, 430kgs £1,230, 380kgs £1,130, 420kgs £1,270, 400kgs £1,170. Jas Mullan, Drumsurn, Char, 470kgs £1,400, 400kgs £1,280, 420kgs £1,100, 400kgs £1,150, 360kgs £1,000, 430kgs £1,150, 390kgs £1,000, 430kgs £1,200. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 430kgs £1,450, 420kgs £1,230, 400kgs £1,200, 420kgs £1,000, 360kgs £1,120. Danny McAllister, Ballyvoy, 430kgs £1,320, 430kgs £1,300, 400kgs £1,210, 440kgs £1,290, 270kgs £850, 420kgs £1,210, 410kgs £1,080, 400kgs £1,080, 415kgs £1,100, 350kgs £1,000, 340kgs £950, 270kgs £850. V & C Butler, Ballyvoy, 380kgs £1,210, 390kgs £1,230, 290kgs £890, 420kgs £1,210, 330kgs £910. John A McKillop, Cushendall, 350kgs £1,100, 340kgs £1,100, 330kgs £1,000, 420kgs £1,070, 270kgs £840. Sean & John McCambridge, Fairhead, 390kgs £1,270, 400kgs £1,190, 400kgs £1,300, 410kgs £1,190, 420kgs £1,190, 510kgs £1,300, 400kgs £1,070, 370kgs £1,090, 310kgs £950, 280kgs £900, 285kgs £910, 290kgs £860. Trevor & Alex Butler, Ballyvoy, 440kgs £1,300, 440kgs £1,260, 440kgs £1,240, 450kgs £1,320, 410kgs £1,240, 420kgs £1,280, 360kgs £1,050, 440kgs £1,260, 420kgs £1,220. Eddie Donnelly, Ballintoy, 340kgs £940, 370kgs £990, 330kgs £940, 360kgs £1,030. Jas Mullan, Drumsurn, 440kgs £1,140, 300kgs £1,110. Sean Scullion, Glenarm, 350kgs £1,010, 350kgs £900. MM Kelly, Ballycastle, 370kgs £1,010, 260kgs £770, 310kgs £990. Hugh McNeill, Cushendun, 420kgs £1,100, 400kgs £1,040. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, 300kgs £920. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, 390kgs £1,000, 405kgs £1,010. Pat McBride, Ballyvoy, 415kgs £1,140, 515kgs £1,300.
HEIFERS: Sean McCambridge, Fairhead, 380kgs £1,580, Champion Heifer, 360kgs £1,290, 410kgs £1,350, 400kgs £1,240, 400kgs £1,210, 405kgs £1,290, 420kgs £1,200. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 470kgs £1,520, 430kgs £1,220. Daniel McAllister, Ballyvoy, 420kgs £,470, 430kgs £1,100, 210kgs £630, 340kgs £940. V & C Butler, Ballyvoy, 300kgs, £1,230, 390kgs £1,260, 380kgs £1,210, 400kgs £1,010. Gerard McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 410kgs £1,260, 330kgs £1,000, 380kgs £1,180, 400kgs £1,290, 295kgs £930, 330kgs 31,050, 290kgs £900, 480kgs £1,220, 400kgs £1,110, 430kgs £1,420, 290kgs £940, 320kgs £1,070. Trevor & Alex Butler, Ballyvoy, 440kgs £1,290, 320kgs £930. Jas Mullan, Drumsurn, 350kgs £960, 380kgs £1,090. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 415kgs £1,050, 420kgs £1,000. Desmond McCollum, Loughguile, 470kgs £1,110, 480kgs £1,110.
A fantastic trade was had at the Blue Leicester Ram Sale in Armoy Mart last Saturday with almost a 100% clearance and many customers left without sheep. Shearlings averaged £800, Ram Lambs just under £600.
LEADING PRICES
SHEARLINGS: Michelle Wright, Carnlough, £1,340gns, £980gns, £900gns, £900gns, £900gns. Trevor Duncan, Crumlin, £1,000gns. Christopher O’Kane, Martinstown, £900gns. Steven Duncan, Crumlin, £920gns, £900gns, £860gns. Alistair Christie, Ballymoney, £880gns, £880gns, £800gns, £780gns. Robt Mulligan, Banbridge, £800gns, £700gns. Robt Loughridge, Loughguile, £720gns, £700gns, £620gns, £600gns. Elaine McGarel, Glenarm, £760gns Wm Adams, Ballymena, £820gns.
RAM LAMBS: Danny McKee, Loughguile, £1,500gns, £1,050gns. Wm Adams, Ballymena, £1,350gns, £920gns, £900gns, £650gns, £580gns. Elain McGarel, Glenarm, £1,000gns. E & H McKeegan, Cushendall, £900gns, £580gns, £460gns. S Laverty, Loughguile, £780gns, £780gns, £720gns, £600gns, £580gns, £560gns, £520gns, £500gns, £500gns. Ian Montgomery, Glenwherry, £700, £700, £500. John Stewart, Garvagh, £600, £500, £500. Richard Graham, £600, £420. Sean Delargy, Cushendall, £740, £620. Michael McKenna, Maghera, £780, £740, £700, £700. Brian O’Kane, Martinstown, £580, £580. Alistair Christie, Ballymoney, £460kgs £440, £440. Robt Gault, Ballyclare. £500, £440.
Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister & Son