Outstanding trade for all types of cattle on offer at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 550 calves and weanlings on Thursday 22nd May, met an outstanding trade for all types on offer.

All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

Kilrea Mart

Macosquin farmer, Belgian Blue £1355, £1255, £1195, £1090, Aberdeen Angus £1085; Coleraine farmer, Charolais £1280; Aghadowey farmer, Belgian Blue £1260; Martinstown farmer, Blonde d'Aquitaine £1150; Portrush farmer, Aberdeen Angus £1150, £1110; Ballyronan farmer, Limousin £1080, Simmental £925; Kilrea farmer, Belgian Blue £1080, Aberdeen Angus £860, £700, £690, £480; Greysteel farmer, Aubrac £1070, Limousin £1070; Moneymore farmer, Aberdeen Angus £1050, Friesian £940, £790; Tobermore farmer, Aberdeen Angus £1050, £855, £800; Toomebridge farmer, Aberdeen Angus £990, Belgian Blue £940, Aberdeen Angus £920, Hereford £830; Martinstown farmer, Hereford £920; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £840; Garvagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £835, £670; Bellaghy farmer, Belgian Blue £830, £695, Aberdeen Angus £620, Friesian £590; Ballymena farmer, Belgian Blue £820, Danish Red £560; Armoy farmer, Hereford £785, Aberdeen Angus £760, Hereford £745, £500; Drumahoe farmer, Aberdeen Angus £760; Glarryford farmer, Aberdeen Angus £760, £860, £490; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £740, Limousin £535, Belgian Blue £480; Garvagh farmer, Holstein £720, £505; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £710; Aghadowey farmer, Belgian Blue £695, £510, Hereford £450; Cookstown farmer, Friesian £695; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £680; Strabane farmer, Charolais £680, Aberdeen Angus £610, Charolais £590, Aberdeen Angus £505, £480, £445; Dungiven farmer, Limousin £645; Kilrea farmer, Aberdeen Angus £630, £470; Kilraughts farmer, Aberdeen Angus £630, £500; Knockloughrim farmer, Simmental £610, £530; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £595, £505; Portglenone farmer, Fleckvieh £595, £445; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £590; Bangor farmer, Aberdeen Angus £555, £455; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £550, £510, £480; Desertmartin farmer, Limousin £550, £510, £500; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £505; Ballywalter farmer, Aberdeen Angus £500, Charolais £490; Rasharkin farmer, Aberdeen Angus £500; Portavogie farmer, Aberdeen Angus £500, £460, £440; Bangor farmer, Aberdeen Angus £495; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £495; Bangor farmer, Aberdeen Angus £490; Limavady farmer, Charolais £480; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £470 and Ahoghill farmer, Shorthorn £450.

Heifer calves

Aghadowey farmer, Belgian Blue £1195, £1085, Friesian £820, £740, £720, £630, £520; Macosquin farmer, Belgian Blue £1160, £1050, Aberdeen Angus £1005, Belgian Blue £990, Aberdeen Angus £860; Tobermore farmer, Fleckvieh £1060, £910, Aberdeen Angus £890, Fleckvieh £840, Aberdeen Angus £820, Fleckvieh £790, £695; Martinstown farmer, Limousin £1020, Belgian Blue £930, Hereford £760, Belgian Blue £750; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £970, £910, £885, Hereford £865; Ballymena farmer, Belgian Blue £945, £885; Claudy farmer, Charolais £860; Toomebridge farmer, Belgian Blue £850; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £830; Moneymore farmer, Aberdeen Angus £820; Kilrea farmer, Charolais £810; Ahoghill farmer, Charolais £785, Hereford £520, Charolais £460, Hereford £450, £420; Bellaghy farmer, Belgian Blue £765; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £760, £730, Hereford £650; Drumahoe farmer, Aberdeen Angus £700; Garvagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £700, £500; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £695; Strabane farmer, Aberdeen Angus £685, £405; Aghadowey farmer, Limousin £665; Glarryford farmer, Aberdeen Angus £665; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £625; Ballymena farmer, Friesian £610; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £580; Limousin £500; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £550; Magherafelt farmer, Limousin £540, Aberdeen Angus £490; Ballywalter farmer, Charolais £495, £400; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £480; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £480, £430; Bangor farmer, Aberdeen Angus £470, £460, £455; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £455; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £445, £405; Bangor farmer, Shorthorn beef £440, £405; Kilraughts farmer, Aberdeen Angus £440; Limavady farmer, Stabiliser £420; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £415; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £410 and Portavogie farmer, Belgian Blue £410, Aberdeen Angus £400.

Friesian calves

Super trade.

More required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £695.

Good demand for thick types.

Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (80)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types.

Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £1570 and 680 ppk.

A great entry of 1200 sheep met a steady trade with lambs to £182 per head and £7.22 per kg.

300 ewes on offer met a super trade to top of £214.

Lambs top prices:

Kilrea farmer 23k £166 (722), Tobermore farmer 21k £141.50 (674), Cookstown farmer 21k £140 (667), Kilrea farmer 22k £146.50 (666), Dungiven farmer 22k £146.50 (666), Limavady farmer 21.5k £143 (665), Coleraine farmer 22.5k £149 (662), Magherafelt farmer 21k £138.50 (660), 23k £148 (658), Magherafelt farmer 22.5k £148 (658), Cookstown farmer 20k £131.50 (658), Ballymoney farmer 21.5k £141 (656), Kilrea farmer 22k £144 (655) and Magherafelt farmer 20k £130 (650).

Dairy report

A small entry of dairy cattle on Tuesday 27th May met a great trade with calved cows to £2280

More stock required weekly.