Outstanding trade for all types of stock at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,490 for a 724kg Sal at £2.06 per kg and to a top of £3.07 per kilo for a Char 244kg at £750.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,670 for a 806kg BB at £2.07 per kg and to a top of £3.18 per kilo for a Sim 318kg at £1,010.

Fat Cows were also a great trade topping with an 850kg Saler at £1,450 and £1.71 per kg.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices;

Bullocks: Kilrea producer; Sal,724kg at £1,490 = 2.06p; Sal,720kg at £1,460 = 2.03p; Swatragh producer; Char,244kg at £750 = 3.07p; Char,370kg at £800 = 2.16p; Char,428kg at £980 = 2.29p; Char,356kg at £830 = 2.33p; Char,406kg at £830 = 2.04p; Char,400kg at £860 = 2.15p; Char,228kg at £640 = 2.81p; Char,232kg at £670 = 2.89p; Sim,290kg at £700 = 2.41p; Char,368kg at £890 = 2.42p; Char,298kg at £730 = 2.45p; Char,234kg at £610 = 2.61p; Char,322kg at £760 = 2.36p; Char,270kg at £700 = 2.59p; Char,242kg at £720 = 2.98p; Char,222kg at £660 = 2.97p; Char,244kg at £610 = 2.50p; Claudy producer; Lim,404kg at £940 = 2.33p; Shb,374kg at £740 = 1.98p; Kilrea producer; Char,638kg at £1,310 = 2.05p; Lim,672kg at £1,400 = 2.08p; Char,698kg at £1,470 = 2.11p; Char,676kg at £1,360 = 2.01p; Lim,530kg at £1,020 = 1.92p; Portglenone producer; Lim,408kg at £950 = 2.33p; Garvagh producer; Lim,306kg at £800 = 2.61p; Lim,380kg at £840 = 2.21p; Lim,356kg at £890 = 2.50p; Garvagh producer; BB,378kg at £850 = 2.25p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; BB,806kg at £1,670 = 2.07p; Lim,616kg at £1,420 = 2.31p; Lim,782kg at £1,510 = 1.93p; Lim,588kg at £1,150 = 1.96p; Portglenone producer; Sim,318kg at £1,010 = 3.18p; Lim,356kg at £840 = 2.36p; BB,260kg at £660 = 2.54p; Daq,288kg at £720 = 2.50p; Lim,324kg at £900 = 2.78p; Lim,274kg at £780 = 2.85p; Maghera producer; BB,374kg at £880 = 2.35p; BB,372kg at £980 = 2.63p; Garvagh producer; Char,280kg at £690 = 2.46p; Lim,362kg at £830 = 2.29p; Lim,348kg at £840 = 2.41p; Lim,410kg at £880 = 2.15p; Lim,258kg at £690 = 2.67p; Swatragh producer; Char,536kg at £1,130 = 2.11p; Lim,462kg at £1,070 = 2.32p; Lim,430kg at £990 = 2.30p; Garvagh producer; BB,382kg at £910 = 2.38p; Swatragh producer; Char,292kg at £690 = 2.36p; Char,356kg at £720 = 2.02p; Char,394kg at £940 = 2.39p; Char,300kg at £690 = 2.30p; Char,412kg at £810 = 1.97p; Char,258kg at £500 = 1.94p; Char,332kg at £670 = 2.02p; Char,354kg at £620 = 1.75p; Char,192kg at £550 = 2.86p; Char,252kg at £580 = 2.30p; Char,298kg at £710 = 2.38p; Char,288kg at £720 = 2.50p; Char,218kg at £690 = 3.17p.

Another excellent show of 1,550 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, 16th October. 230 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £158.00. 1,300 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £123.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Magherafelt producer; 31kg at £123.00 = 3.98p; Cookstown producer; 29.5kg at £121.00 = 4.10p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £119.00 = 4.58p; Maghera producer; 25.5kg at £114.00 = 4.47p; Draperstown producer; 24.3kg at £112.00 = 4.61p; Maghera producer; 26.75kg at £110.00 = 4.11p.

Mid-weight: Antrim producer; 23.5kg at £104.50 =4.45p; Draperstown producer; 20.6kg at £103.00 = 5.00p; Swatragh producer; 20.6kg at £103.00 = 5.00p; Rasharkin producer; 23kg at £102.50 = 4.46p; Claudy producer; 21.5kg at £102.00 = 4.74p.

Light-weight Lambs: Dungannon producer; 17.0kg at £95.00 = 5.57p; Claudy producer; 18.8kg at £93.50 = 4.97p; Garvagh producer; 18.4kg at £93.50 = 5.08p; Draperstown producer; 18.5kg at £93.00 = 5.03p. Garvagh producer; 17.5kg at £90.50 = 5.17p; Greysteel producer; 17.75kg at £90.00 = 5.07p; Draperstown producer; 16.5kg at £89.50 = 5.42p; Limavady producer; 17kg at £89.50 = 5.26p.

Fat Ewes: Kilrea producer; £158; Magherafelt producer; £158; Maghera producer; £120

At the weekly breeding Sale last Thursday evening, 14th October, over 350 quality sheep were presented for sale which produced a very solid trade.

Sample of leading prices:

Hoggets - £136.00, £134.00, £126.00.