Outstanding trade for cattle at Kilrea

Kilrea Mart

All types of calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer. Dropped Calves

Bull Calves: Macosquin farmer CH £590; Draperstown farmer, Lim £570, Fri £210;

Ballymoney farmer CH £550, BB £330, Fri £230; Finvoy farmer, BB £550, £525, £515, £465, £455, £430, AA £385, £350, BB £320, Fri £320, AA £300, Fri £285;

Donemana farmer, Lim £525, Hol £230; Maghera farmer, Her £515; Randalstown farmer, BB £515, AA £200; Castlerock farmer, AA £510, Sim £495, Lim £480, Her £460; Claudy farmer, BB £490, £340; Bellaghy farmer AA £465, Lim £380; Maghera farmer Lim £465, ST £450, Fri £205; Magherafelt farmer, NR £450, £370, AA £350, £325, NR £250, £220; Ballymena farmer, FKV £400, £320; L’Derry farmer, AA £400; Randalstown farmer, BB £400, £340, £335, £325; Cookstown farmer, Fri £365; Garvagh farmer, BB £345; Limavady farmer Lim £345, £335; Bushmills farmer AA £340, £275, £210; Coleraine farmer, BB £335; Limavady farmer, AA £325; Garvagh farmer, SH £310, £300, FKV £295, Her £265, MB £240; Maghera farmer Fri £305; Ballymena farmer, AA £295; Bushmills farmer, AA £295; Claudy farmer, Lim £295, Hol £220; Knockloughrim farmer, BB £295; Moneymore farmer, Sim £295, £250; Limavady farmer, AA £270; Upperlands farmer, AA £270; Bellaghy farmer, SHB £245; Macosquin farmer, FKV £245, Fri £235; Ballymena farmer AA £240; Ballymoney farmer, Her £240; Cullybackey farmer, AA £240; Magherafelt farmer, AA £235; Bangor farmer, Hol £215.

Heifer Calves: Finvoy farmer BB £535, £485, £480, £440, £395, £390, AA £360; Claudy farmer, Lim £520, £420, £270; Draperstown farmer Lim £465, £430; Ballymoney farmer, CH £440, Par £305, Sim £265, BB £250; Claudy farmer, BB £440; Randalstown farmer, Fri £440, AA £380; Limavady farmer, Lim £430, AA £340; L’Derry Farmer, AA £420, £385, £240; Bellaghy farmer, AA £410, £395, £390, Lim £220; Limavady farmer Lim £385; Maghera farmer, AA £380, £300; Dervock farmer, Her £370, BB £355, Her £320; Cullybackey farmer, AA £365; Greysteel farmer, AA £345; Knockloughrim farmer BB £310; Ballymena farmer, AA £295; Magherafelt farmer, AA £295; Bushmills farmer, AA £280, £215; Armoy farmer, AA £275; Ballymoney farmer, ST £265, £255; Macosquin farmer, AA £265; Bangor farmer, AA £250; Castlerock farmer, SPK £200.

Friesian Calves

Weanlings/Suck Calves (50): A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental Beef bred types, Fr x types and Friesian & Holstein Lumps. Weanlings to top of £1040 and 273 ppk.

A super entry of 750 on Monday, 5th July met an improved trade with lambs in good demand as buyers keen for sheep. Lambs to £553 per Kg and to top of £131.00. Fat Ewes to £193.00.

Lambs: Limavady farmer, 23.5k £130 (553); Ballymoney farmer, 21k £104 (495), 21k £100.50 (479), 22.5k £106 (471), 23k £106.50 (463); Cullybackey farmer, 19k £93.50 (492); Limavady farmer, 22.5k £110.50 (491), 26k £122 (469); Limavady farmer, 22k £107.50 (489); Ballymena farmer, 24k £117 (488); Aghadowey farmer, 24k £117 (488); Tobermore farmer 21.5k £104.50 (486); Portstewart farmer, 24k £116 (483); Aghadowey farmer, 22.5k £108.50 (482); Aghadowey farmer, 23k £110.50 (480); Finvoy farmer, 24k £115 (479); Dungiven farmer, 22k £105 (477); Moneymore farmer, 22k £105 (477); Coleraine farmer, 23k £109 (474); Ballymoney farmer 22k £104 (473); Garvagh farmer, 23k £108 (470); Rasharkin farmer 24.5k £115 (469); Coleraine farmer 20.5k £96 (468); Coleraine farmer, 22.5k £105 (467); Garvagh farmer, 22.5k £105 (467); Coleraine farmer, 20.5k £95.50 (466); Cullybackey farmer 19k £88.50 (466); Kilrea farmer 20.5k £95.50 (466); Garvagh farmer, 21k £97.50 (464); Macosquin farmer, 25k £116 (464); Cookstown farmer, 23k £106.50 (463); Kilrea farmer, 23.5k £108.50 (462).

Fat Ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Good entry of ewes to £193. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 40 dairy on Tuesday, 6th July met a super trade with more quality lots required. Calved Cows to £1860.

Maghera farmer, Calved Cows to £1860, £1700, £1540, £1480, £1440, £1430; Moneymore farmer, Calved Heifer to £1640; Ballyclare farmer, 2nd Calver to £1530; Magherafelt farmer, Springing Heifer to £1520; Ballymoney farmer, Calved Heifers to £1440, £1420; Ballymoney farmer, Batch of Maiden Heifers to £860.

A super entry of 290 on Wednesday, 7th June at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand. Steers to £1880, Heifers to £1590,

Fat Cows & Bulls to £1690.

Fat Cows: (120 on offer, flying trade ~ more required): Bellaghy farmer, 440k Lim £1000 (227), 440k SHB £600 (136); Claudy farmer, 500k CH £1120 (224), 820k £1690 (206); Upperlands farmer, 550k Lim £1220 (222), 730k DAQ £1200 (164); Bellaghy farmer, 790k Her £1600 (203); Ringsend farmer, 550k Lim £1070 (195), 560k £960 (171), 560k £890 (159); Moneymore farmer, 600k BB £1150 (192), 650k Fri £990 (152); Ballycastle farmer, 660k FKV £1240 (188), 570k £860 (151); Macosquin farmer, 520k AA £960 (185), 530k AA £840 (159), 530k £700 (132), 690k ST £900 (130); Macosquin farmer, 790k Lim £1400 (177); Kilrea farmer, 450k Fri £790 (176); Moneymore farmer, 620k Fri £1090 (176); Dunloy farmer, 630k Sal £1100 (175), 590k Lim £970 (164); Limavady farmer, 770k Lim £1300 (169); Portglenone farmer, 660k Lim £1110 (168), 570k £960 (168), 510k £640 (126); Ringsend farmer, 610k Lim £1020 (167), 630k £1050 (167); Limavady farmer, 590k AA £930 (158), 590k £920 (156), 520k £740 (142); Cullybackey farmer, 580k AA £900 (155), 590k £820 (139), 600k £790 (132), 630k £810 (129); Coleraine farmer, 760k Fri £1170 (154), 700k £1070 (153), 760k £1120 (147), 790k £1160 (147), 880k £1280 (146), 740k £1070 (145), 830k £1180 (142), 790k £1120 (142), 740k £1040 (141), 750k £1030 (137), 720k £960 (133), 640k £810 (127), 600k £750 (125); Armoy farmer, 650k Jer £990 (152); Coleraine farmer, 750k Hol £1120 (149); Dervock farmer, 760k Fri £1130 (149); Magherafelt farmer, 420k Hol £620 (148); Ballyclare farmer, 540k Fri £790 (146), 690k Fri £960 (139); Castledawson farmer, 440k Fri £640 (146), 600k £770 (128); Kilrea farmer, 640k Fri £930 (145); Ballymena farmer, 710k Fri £1000 (141); Moneymore farmer, 700k Fri £970 (139), 690k £960 (139); Dungiven farmer, 720k Fri £990 (138), 770k £1020 (133), 690k £900 (130), 770k £960 (125); Claudy farmer, 620k SHD £840 (136); Coleraine farmer, 660k Hol £900 (136); Bushmills farmer, 580k MB £780 (135), 600k Hol £770 (128); Limavady farmer, 820k Fri £1110 (135); Ballyclare farmer, 710k Hol £940 (132), 670k £830 (124); Portglenone farmer, 620k CH £820 (132); Finvoy farmer, 670k Hol £870 (130); Portglenone farmer, 820k Hol £1060 (129), 680k £870 (128), 650k £830 (128), 750k £940 (125); Magherafelt farmer, 610k Hol £780 (128); Ballymoney farmer, 570k FKV £710 (125); Coleraine farmer, 640k Fri £800 (125), 670k £830 (124).

Suckler Stock: Limavady farmer, CH Bull to £1620; Stewartstown farmer, Her Bull to £1620; Upperlands farmer, Sim Bull to £1600; Dungiven farmer, Sim Bull to £1410; Glenarm farmer, Lim Heifer with Lim Bull calf at foot to £1580, AA Heifer with AA Heifer calf at foot to £1480, AA Heifer with AA Heifer calf at foot to £1420, Lim Heifer with AA Heifer calf at foot to £1400; Ballymena farmer, AA Heifer with Her Heifer calf at foot to £1540; Doagh farmer, AA 2nd Calver with AA Bull calf at foot to £1480; Magherafelt farmer, Lim Heifer with Lim Bull calf at foot to £1480.

Heifers: Kilrea farmer, 360k Lim £1000 (278), 340k CH £940 (277), 310k Lim £840 (271), 370k £900 (243), 400k CH £960 (240), 420k Lim £990 (236), 320k CH £750 (234); Ballymena farmer, 480k Lim £1190 (248), 520k AA £1110 (214), 490k CH £1000 (204); Aghadowey farmer, 680k CH £1590 (234), 680k £1400 (206); Maghera farmer, 440k BB £1030 (234), 470k £1040 (221), 410k CH £880 (215); Ballymoney farmer, 360k CH £840 (233); Toomebridge farmer, 390k AA £870 (223);

Cullybackey farmer, 480k AA £1060 (221), 470k £1010 (215), 490k £1050 (214), 470k £1000 (213), 520k £1080 (208), 510k Sim £1050 (206); Magherafelt farmer, 490k Her £1080 (220); Garvagh farmer, 320k CH £700 (218), 370k £800 (216), 370k £780 (211); Ballycastle farmer, 270k Lim £570 (211), 300k £630 (210); Magherafelt farmer, 540k Lim £1140 (211); Rasharkin farmer, 470k BB £990 (211), 410k £860 (210), 490k AA £1000 (204), 490k BB £990 (202); Rasharkin farmer, 280k AA £580k (207).

Steers: Ballymoney farmer, 350k Lim £1000 (286), 370k CH £1000 (270); Ballymoney farmer, 240k Her £600 (250); Garvagh farmer, 360k CH £890 (247); Kilrea farmer, 700k Lim £1730 (247), 740k £1790 (242), 780k CH £1880 (241), 720k CH £1730 (240), 750k BB £1790 (239), 660k Sim £1550 (235), 700k £1640 (234), 720k CH £1600 (222), 770k £1680 (218), 730k AA £1580 (216); Kilrea farmer, 380k BB £940 (247), 430k AA £980 (228); Bushmills farmer, 390k CH £960 (246), 430k £1000 (233), 430k £890 (207); Templepatrick farmer, 610k Lim £1440 (236), 610k £1390 (228), 610k £1340 (220), 570k £1250 (219), 610k £1310 (215), 490k £1050 (214), 530k £1130 (213), 500k £1060 (212), 560k £1160 (207), 500k £1000 (200); Kilrea farmer, 650k Sim £1510 (232), 650k Lim £1500 (231), 710k CH £1640 (231), 700k Lim £1600 (229), 770k Sim £1750 (227), 670k Lim £1450 (216), 780k Sim £1680 (215); Maghera farmer, 600k AA £1350 (225), 620k Her £1280 (207); Ballycastle farmer, 450k AA £1000 (222), 480k £1060 (221), 460k £950 (207), 460k Fri £940 (204); Portglenone farmer, 500k Lim £1020 (204); Ballymoney farmer, 560k AA £1130 (202);

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.