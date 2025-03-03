Outstanding trade for cattle at Newtownstewart, bullocks selling to £2630

Another good entry of cattle sold to an outstanding trade with bullocks selling to £2630 and £1830 over weight while weanling bullocks sold to £1675 over 444ppk.

Heifers sold to £2470 and £1740 over weight.

Fat cows to £2070 and 323ppk.

Bullock and bull prices: F McAleer Plumbridge 800kgs £2630, 855kgs £2595, 835kgs £2500; G Snodgrass Sion Mills 695kgs £2240; Andrew Moore Ardstraw 580kgs £2175, 570kgs £2020, 520kgs £1730, 450kgs £1690 and £1675; D McKinley Newtownstewart 650kgs £2170, 660kgs £2090, 565kgs £1935 and £1930, 595kgs £1935, 555kgs £1865, 580kgs £1855; David Stewart Castlederg 645kgs £2140, 595kgs £1820, 560kgs £1810; R Buchanan Donemana 655kgs £2140; William Ballantine Glenhull 585kgs £1970, 615kgs £1930, 535kgs £1890, 500kgs £1835; S McElrea Newtownstewart 550kgs £1890, 535kgs £1415, 505kgs £1380 and £1300; B Marlow Omagh 540kgs £1740, 465kgs £1440; R B Irwin Drumquin 360kgs £1550, 340kgs £1500, 320kgs £1420, 310kgs £1200 and S Managh Omagh 325kgs £1305, 315kgs £1300.

Farming Life livestock markets

Lighter bullocks sold from £1030 up.

Heifer prices: N Kee Douglas Bridge 730kgs £2470, 655kgs £2340, 710kgs £2325, 645kgs £2035; F McAleer Plumbridge 715kgs £2315; R Buchanan Donemana 640kgs £2060 565kgs £1985, 595kgs £1940, 580kgs £1935, 490kgs £1590 and £1570; D Stewart Castlederg 585kgs £1830; P McConnell Dromore 530kgs £1770 and £1765, 515kgs £1685, 410kgs £1330; S Stewart Castlederg 580kgs £1610; Andrew Moore Ardstraw 400kgs £1500, £1460, £1440 and £1430, 484kgs 31370, 430kgs £1350; A Ballantine Glenhull 435kgs £1410 and £1370, 455kgs £1400 and S Managh Omagh 405kgs £1345, 285kgs £1135, 290kgs £1085, 255kgs £1075.

Smaller heifers sold from £800 up.

Fat cows: Andrew Moore 575kgs £323.