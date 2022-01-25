Outstanding trade for cattle at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £980 for a 392kg Lim at £2.50 per kg and to a top of £2.66 per kilo for a Lim 334kg at £890.

Heifers sold to a top price of £980 for a 478kg Lim at £2.05 per kg and to a top of £2.83 per kilo for a Sim 244kg at £690.

Fat Cows were also an excellent trade topping at £1.73 per kilo for a Lim 566kg at £980.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Limavady producer; Lim,392kg at £980 = 2.50p; Lim,334kg at £890 = 2.66p; Lim,332kg at £880 = 2.65p; Maghera producer; AA,376kg at £790 = 2.10p; Swatragh producer; Lim,416kg at £940 = 2.26p; Lim,440kg at £930 = 2.11p; Toomebridge producer; Sim,302kg at £680 = 2.25p; Dungiven producer; Lim,370kg at £930 = 2.51p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Lim,478kg at £980 = 2.05p; Toomebridge producer; Sim,242kg at £600 = 2.48p; Sim,260kg at £630 = 2.42p; Sim,244kg at £690 = 2.83p; Swatragh producer; Lim,416kg at £960 = 2.31p; Lim,440kg at £940 = 2.14p.

Another excellent show of 1,290 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 22nd January. 490 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £226.00. 780 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £125.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Glenavy producer; 28kg at £125.00 = 4.46p; Cookstown producer; 28kg at £125.00 = 4.46p; Magherafelt producer; 27.5kg at £124.00 = 4.51p; Magherafelt producer; 26.5kg at £122.50 = 4.62p; Kilrea producer; 29kg at £120.00 = 4.14p; Maghera producer; 26.5kg at £120.00 = 4.53p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £120.00 = 4.80p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £120.00 = 4.44p; Maghera producer; 24.8kg at £119.00 = 4.80p; Ballymena producer; 27.8kg at £119.00 = 4.28p; Coleraine producer; 28.8kg at £118.50 = 4.11p; Draperstown producer; 28.75kg at £118.50 = 4.12p; Dungiven producer; 26kg at £118.00 = 4.54p; Claudy producer; 25.4kg at £117.50 = 4.63p.

Mid-weight: Armoy producer; 23kg at £118.00 = 5.13p; Swatragh producer; 23.9kg at £114.50 = 4.79p; Coleraine producer; 23.5kg at £114.00 = 4.85p; Moneymore producer; 22.3kg at £114.00 = 5.11p; Limavady producer; 23.4kg at £114.00 = 4.87p; Limavady producer; 23.5kg at £113.00 = 4.81p; Coleraine producer; 22.7kg at £112.50 = 4.96p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £112.00 = 4.87p; Maghera producer; 22.8kg at £112.00 = 4.91p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £110.00 = 4.68p; Tobermore producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Portglenone producer; 23.25kg at £110.00 = 4.73p; Ballymoney producer; 22.5kg at £110.00 = 4.89p; Limavady producer; 22.75kg at £109.00 = 4.79p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £105.00 = 4.77p.

Light-weight Lambs: Maghera producer; 18kg at £102.00 = 5.67p; Limavady producer; 18kg at £96.50 = 5.36p; Coleraine producer; 18kg at £92.00 = 5.11p; Coleraine producer; 17kg at £90.50 = 5.32p; Castlerock producer; 18.4kg at £90.50 = 4.92p; Coleraine producer; 18kg at £89.00 = 4.94p; Garvagh producer; 18kg at £88.00 = 4.89p; Ballyclare producer; 17kg at £81.50 = 4.79p; Draperstown producer; 11kg at £81.00 = 7.36p.

Fat Ewes: Ballymoney producer £226; Maghera producer £211; Maghera producer £206.

Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale

1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot to £355.00

1 Ewe with 1 Lamb at foot to £225.00

In-Lamb Ewes sold to £230.00