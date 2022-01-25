Outstanding trade for cattle at Swatragh
A seasonal show of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 24th January which resulted in an outstanding trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £980 for a 392kg Lim at £2.50 per kg and to a top of £2.66 per kilo for a Lim 334kg at £890.
Heifers sold to a top price of £980 for a 478kg Lim at £2.05 per kg and to a top of £2.83 per kilo for a Sim 244kg at £690.
Fat Cows were also an excellent trade topping at £1.73 per kilo for a Lim 566kg at £980.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample Prices
Bullocks: Limavady producer; Lim,392kg at £980 = 2.50p; Lim,334kg at £890 = 2.66p; Lim,332kg at £880 = 2.65p; Maghera producer; AA,376kg at £790 = 2.10p; Swatragh producer; Lim,416kg at £940 = 2.26p; Lim,440kg at £930 = 2.11p; Toomebridge producer; Sim,302kg at £680 = 2.25p; Dungiven producer; Lim,370kg at £930 = 2.51p.
Heifers: Swatragh producer; Lim,478kg at £980 = 2.05p; Toomebridge producer; Sim,242kg at £600 = 2.48p; Sim,260kg at £630 = 2.42p; Sim,244kg at £690 = 2.83p; Swatragh producer; Lim,416kg at £960 = 2.31p; Lim,440kg at £940 = 2.14p.
Another excellent show of 1,290 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 22nd January. 490 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £226.00. 780 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £125.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample Prices
Heavy-weight: Glenavy producer; 28kg at £125.00 = 4.46p; Cookstown producer; 28kg at £125.00 = 4.46p; Magherafelt producer; 27.5kg at £124.00 = 4.51p; Magherafelt producer; 26.5kg at £122.50 = 4.62p; Kilrea producer; 29kg at £120.00 = 4.14p; Maghera producer; 26.5kg at £120.00 = 4.53p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £120.00 = 4.80p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £120.00 = 4.44p; Maghera producer; 24.8kg at £119.00 = 4.80p; Ballymena producer; 27.8kg at £119.00 = 4.28p; Coleraine producer; 28.8kg at £118.50 = 4.11p; Draperstown producer; 28.75kg at £118.50 = 4.12p; Dungiven producer; 26kg at £118.00 = 4.54p; Claudy producer; 25.4kg at £117.50 = 4.63p.
Mid-weight: Armoy producer; 23kg at £118.00 = 5.13p; Swatragh producer; 23.9kg at £114.50 = 4.79p; Coleraine producer; 23.5kg at £114.00 = 4.85p; Moneymore producer; 22.3kg at £114.00 = 5.11p; Limavady producer; 23.4kg at £114.00 = 4.87p; Limavady producer; 23.5kg at £113.00 = 4.81p; Coleraine producer; 22.7kg at £112.50 = 4.96p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £112.00 = 4.87p; Maghera producer; 22.8kg at £112.00 = 4.91p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £110.00 = 4.68p; Tobermore producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Portglenone producer; 23.25kg at £110.00 = 4.73p; Ballymoney producer; 22.5kg at £110.00 = 4.89p; Limavady producer; 22.75kg at £109.00 = 4.79p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £105.00 = 4.77p.
Light-weight Lambs: Maghera producer; 18kg at £102.00 = 5.67p; Limavady producer; 18kg at £96.50 = 5.36p; Coleraine producer; 18kg at £92.00 = 5.11p; Coleraine producer; 17kg at £90.50 = 5.32p; Castlerock producer; 18.4kg at £90.50 = 4.92p; Coleraine producer; 18kg at £89.00 = 4.94p; Garvagh producer; 18kg at £88.00 = 4.89p; Ballyclare producer; 17kg at £81.50 = 4.79p; Draperstown producer; 11kg at £81.00 = 7.36p.
Fat Ewes: Ballymoney producer £226; Maghera producer £211; Maghera producer £206.
Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale
1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot to £355.00
1 Ewe with 1 Lamb at foot to £225.00
In-Lamb Ewes sold to £230.00
This sale produced a fantastic trade for almost 350 sheep that were presented at our weekly Breeding Sheep Sale.